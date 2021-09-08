42nd Street Moon Presents CHESS In Concert

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon has announced the cast and creative team for the upcoming presentation of CHESS In Concert, which will kick off Moon's return to in-person musical theatre! CHESS features a book by Richard Nelson, lyrics by Tim Rice and music by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson.

CHESS In Concert will perform at the Alcazar Theatre (650 Geary Street, San Francisco, CA 94102) on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 8:00 p.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. General Admission Tickets for CHESS In Concert are $45 and may be purchased now at 42ndstmoon.org/chess. The Friday, September 24 performance of CHESS In Concert will be a "pay what you can" night, creating an accessible live theatre experience for all audiences.

"This production will be unlike any other CHESS in Concert you have ever seen," says Co-Director Daren A.C. Carollo. "We used six versions of the script to create 95 minutes of non-stop rock! We have 17 of the strongest voices in the Bay Area and 20 talented musicians who will be jamming through the most "80s" music you have ever heard. Our version of CHESS is all about love, the game, and the East-West political struggle of the late 1980s."

42nd Street Moon's CHESS In Concert will be co-directed by Daren A.C. Carollo and Danny Cozart, with music direction by Daniel Thomas who also conducts the 20-piece orchestra.

The principal cast for CHESS In Concert will feature Cate Hayman* as "Florence," Jaron Vesely as "Anatoly," Kamren Mahaney as "Freddie," Will Giammona as "Molokov," B Noel Thomas* as "Arbiter," Trixie Aballa as "Svetlana," and Jillian Bader, Faustino Cadiz, Sean Doughty, Nathanael Fleming, Katie Francis, Lauren Jiang, Christopher Juan, Jennifer Martinelli, Nick Rodrigues, Johann Santos, and Katie Trim as "ensemble."

In addition to Carollo, Cozart and Thomas, the creative team for CHESS In Concert will include Alexa Burn (Stage Manager) and Lyle Barrere (Sound Designer).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.