Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

24th Annual San Francisco International Hip Hop DanceFest Returns in November

The event runs November 11-13, 2022.

San Francisco News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 08, 2022  
24th Annual San Francisco International Hip Hop DanceFest Returns in November

Micaya will present the 24th Annual San Francisco International Hip Hop DanceFest (SFIHHDF), and to announce a return to live performances this November 11-13, 2022. This year's SFIHHDF features five world premiere works commissioned by the festival, and welcomes artists from Paris, Norway, Los Angeles, Vacaville, Oakland, San Jose, San Mateo, San Francisco, and New York.

Under the umbrella of hip hop, this year's festival showcases work that draws from b-boying, breaking, popping, locking, whacking, boogaloo, clubbing, housing, and urban choreography in addition to other dance styles such as modern, salsa, merengue, and Afro-Cuban dance. This year's featured works reflect on a number of timely topics including mental health, isolation, politics, healing, racial justice, and the meaning of freedom-with several artists creating work dealing directly with the pandemic. The featured companies include:

Bliss Dance Company (Vacaville, Ca)

Compagnie THT (France, Norway)

Friidom (Los Angeles)

INQ (Oakland,Ca)

Krazy 8 (San Mateo,Ca)

Playboyz Inc. (San Jose, Ca)

Prince Ali Freeze (San Jose, Ca)

Sun Kim Dance Theatre (New York)

TURForce (Bay Area)

Versa-Style (Los Angeles)

Four performances featuring two programs will take place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Following the Sunday matinee at 12pm, the festival welcomes kids onstage for the SFIHHDF Kids Freestyle Circle. On Thursday, November 3 the Festival will present its annual fundraiser, One Love at Brava Theater, which will feature food and drinks; a screening of the short film Juggernaut featuring youth dance company Feline Finesse; an awards ceremony; an interactive graffiti mural art project; and a raffle.

In 1993, dancer, choreographer, teacher, and producer Micaya began producing grassroots hip-hop dance shows in the heart of San Francisco's Mission District. Those shows quickly sold out, and led up to the creation of the first ever SFIHHDF in 1999 at Theatre Artaud. Micaya's vision was to move hip-hop dance from the street and studio onto a proscenium stage, and to create a festival that honored both the artistry and diversity of hip-hop dance in a non-competitive environment. Now presented at the Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, the festival attracts companies from all over the globe, and has firmly placed San Francisco on the map as a premier presenter of hip-hop dance.

The program follows (subject to change):

Program A

Compagnie THT (France & Norway), Cherche en Corps Part 1

Friidom (Los Angeles), Stimulus et Reparations

INQ (Oakland, Ca), Bloom, World Premiere/Commissioned work

Krazy 8 (San Mateo,Ca), Heaven is Here

Prince Ali Freeze (San Jose, Ca), Her Work, World Premiere/Commissioned work

TURForce (Bay Area), TURForce Co-Lab, World Premiere/Commissioned work

Versa-Style (Los Angeles), Rebirth/Spirit of The Bones

Program B

Bliss Dance Company (Vacaville, Ca), Funk on Site, World Premiere/Commissioned work

Compagnie THT (France & Norway), Cherche en Corps Part 2

Friidom (Los Angeles), Exiistence's The 3rd Movement

Playboyz Inc. (San Jose, Ca), '81 til Infinity, World Premiere/Commissioned work

Sun Kim Dance Theatre (New York), Lost and Found

Versa-Style (Los Angeles), Soldiers Assemble/Extinction


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Symphony San Jose Presents LA GRAND VIOLA With Timothy Ridout, October 22 & 23Symphony San Jose Presents LA GRAND VIOLA With Timothy Ridout, October 22 & 23
September 7, 2022

During its 20th Anniversary concert season, Symphony San Jose will feature acclaimed solo artists chosen for their virtuosity and their singular magic on their instrument.
Jonathan Spector's THIS MUCH I KNOW Opens Tomorrow NightJonathan Spector's THIS MUCH I KNOW Opens Tomorrow Night
September 7, 2022

Aurora Theatre Company presents the world premiere of Jonathan Spector's new play, THIS MUCH I KNOW. This work represents a return to Aurora for Spector, whose previous collaboration on EUREKA DAY achieved critical acclaim and won every Bay Area new play award. EUREKA DAY was an original work commissioned by Aurora Theatre Company through its ORIGINATE + GENERATE program.
World Premiere of GODDESS Starring Amber Iman & More Extended at Berkeley RepWorld Premiere of GODDESS Starring Amber Iman & More Extended at Berkeley Rep
September 7, 2022

The world premiere musical Goddess will extend for an additional week at Berkeley Rep. The new musical will now run through Saturday, October 1. Goddess is conceived and directed by Saheem Ali, music and lyrics by Michael Thurber, and written by Jocelyn Bioh.
Town Hall Announces Fourth Installment For New Voices SeriesTown Hall Announces Fourth Installment For New Voices Series
September 7, 2022

Playwright Madison Wetzell's piece, “The Body Play” will be brought to the stage by Director Lisa Anne Morrison. This lightly produced, two-weekend performance model will be the fourth in Town Hall's New Voices series. New Voices will produce two brand new, never produced-on-stage plays by playwrights living in the nine Bay Area counties. New Voices will heavily feature plays written by traditionally under-represented and under-produced artists. 
San Francisco State School Of Theatre & Dance Presents PARADOX: New Moves Student Choreography Showcase Next MonthSan Francisco State School Of Theatre & Dance Presents PARADOX: New Moves Student Choreography Showcase Next Month
September 7, 2022

Paradox: New Moves Student Choreography Showcase presents the advanced composition/choreography class and their investigation and concepts of the human condition. New Moves guides students in creating original group works, applying the choreographic knowledge acquired throughout the three-part composition/choreography series.  