142 Throckmorton Theatre Presents A New Production of KINKY BOOTS THE MUSICAL

142 Throckmorton Theatre presents their new production of KINKY BOOTS THE MUSICAL, the uplifting, TRUE story about a struggling shoe factory that takes an unusual turn to rescue its bottom line. Along the way, the musical challenges audiences to "Accept someone for who they are".

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, KINKY BOOTS features a joyous, Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, and a hilarious and moving book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein.

Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola. A fabulous drag performer in need of some sturdy stilettos, Lola, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola. A fabulous drag performer in need of some sturdy stilettos, Lola turns out to be the one person who can help Charlie become the man that he is meant to be. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible... and discover that, when you change your mind about someone, you can change your whole world.

CYNDI LAUPER (music & lyrics) recently told the AP in reference to last year's Off-Broadway revival: "It's ... a show where not just one person evolves, but everyone evolves. It's a story that has redemption. And that's the most important thing. You need to give people hope. You can't take people's hope away....Look, sometimes the person you work with for 12 hours a day, they have a different life experience and maybe you share your story together, you can both evolve, right? You can evolve together. And that's what it should be, that we can evolve -- not cancel each other." Says Director ADAM MAGGIO, "I am so excited to return to 142 Throckmorton this year with Kinky Boots, a show that encourages self expression and reminds us all that we have the power within us to be the kind of person that we want to be. At a time when over 15 states have introduced bills targeting drag performances, Kinky Boots celebrates drag in a fabulously theatrical way. I can't wait to see this beautiful company take Mill Valley by storm."

142 Throckmorton Artistic Director LUCY MERCER says: "The fight for acceptance and individuality continues to rage around us today and Kinky Boots reminds us why it is important to learn to accept yourself and to accept others for who they are. Seems simple right? But change is not always so simple and fear is hard to conquer. We offer the stage to work things out - to tell our stories and remind us again and again of our humanity. Adam has done a superlative job with this production, he draws out the essence of this story and the cast that tell it."

KINKY BOOTS THE MUSICAL

Book by Harvey Fierstein, Music & Lyrics by Cyndi Lauper

Original Broadway Production Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell

Based on the Miramax motion picture KINKY BOOTS written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth

142 THROCKMORTON CREATIVE TEAM:

ADAM MAGGIO, DIRECTOR

ANTHONY CHAN, CHOREOGRAPHER

CARL PANTLE, MUSIC DIRECTOR

CAST:

SLEIMAN ALAHMADIEH CHARLIE PRICE

ADAM GREEN LOLA/SIMON

SARAH JIANG LAUREN

KAYLEE MILTERSEN NICOLA

PATRICK BARR DON

LANDERS MARWICK HARRY/ENSEMBLE

ASOULA JASMINE AVEGALIO TRISH/LAUREN UNDERSTUDY

GINA CHAPMAN PAT/NICOLA UNDERSTUDY

JON HARRIS ANGEL/ ANNOUNCER/LOLA UNDERSTUDY

DANY BENITEZ ANGEL

ZACH LIPSETT ANGEL

RYAN CAMOU ANGEL

GRAHAM DAVIS MR. PRICE/ENSEMBLE

LISA DAVIS MILAN STAGE MANAGER/ENSEMBLE

BEN SIMPSON RICHARD BAILY/CHARLIE UNDERSTUDY

ROB ROBINSON GEORGE/ENSEMBLE

JUNI HERNANDEZ ENSEMBLE/ANGEL UNDERSTUDY

BRIANNA HARDEN ENSEMBLE

DESI DAVIS YOUNG CHARLIE

MICA SMITH YOUNG LOLA

LIVIA COREA YOUNG LOLA

ALLY ERRANTE SWING