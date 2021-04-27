Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

sjDANCEco Presents Virtual Online Program of World Premieres

Featuring premieres by choreographers Maria Basile, Hsiang Hsiu Lin, Gary Masters and a revival from Fred Mathews.

Apr. 27, 2021  

sjDANCEco Presents Virtual Online Program of World Premieres

sjDANCEco presents "Looking Back - Seeing Forward" a season-closing program of World Premieres by choreographers Maria Basile, Hsiang Hsiu Lin, Gary Masters and a revival from Fred Mathews.

Dancers are from sjDANCEco and Lin HH School of Dance. Presented in collaboration with San José Chamber Orchestra.

The program will be streaming online from Saturday, June 12 at 8:00pm through Friday, June 18 at midnight. Watch as often as you like during that time period.

The Live Performances will take place on Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12 at 8:00pm. Seating is strictly limited to 100 seats. The performances will be taped.

To register to receive links, or to purchase tickets to the live performances, visit www.sjDANCEco.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jared Gertner
Jared Gertner
Ryan Steele
Ryan Steele
Aaron Lazar
Aaron Lazar

Related Articles View More San Diego Stories
BWW Review: The American History Theater, The Roustabouts Theatre Co., & Teenage Youth Photo

BWW Review: The American History Theater, The Roustabouts Theatre Co., & Teenage Youth Performing Arts Theatre Company (TYPA) present THE MOUNTAINTOP

Tovah Feldshuh to Star in BECOMING DR. RUTH Presented by North Coast Rep Photo

Tovah Feldshuh to Star in BECOMING DR. RUTH Presented by North Coast Rep

Photo Flash: EINSTEIN COMES THROUGH At North Coast Repertory Theatre Streaming on Demand Photo

Photo Flash: EINSTEIN COMES THROUGH At North Coast Repertory Theatre Streaming on Demand

BWW Review: HOMECOMING: A MEDITATION ON THE NATURAL WORLD from TurnKey Theatre Photo

BWW Review: HOMECOMING: A MEDITATION ON THE NATURAL WORLD from TurnKey Theatre


More Hot Stories For You

  • Arizona Opera Announces Return To In-Theater Performances For Its 2021/22 Season
  • Viva La Culture Will Celebrate, Educate About Impact of Latino and Xicanx Culture Starting Friday
  • NUNSENSE Announced At Arizona Broadway Theatre
  • Phoenix Theatre Company Announces Lineup of Indoor Summer Performances