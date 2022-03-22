sjDANCEco Presents Spring DANCE Festival in April

sjDANCEco presents SPRING DANCE FESTIVAL Free @ Eastridge Center. Performances are on Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24, 2022 from 11:00am to 6:00pm.

Featuring "Professional Hours" from Noon to 1:00pm and 5:00pm to 6:00pm, and free dance classes at 11:00am, 1:00pm 2:00pm and 5:00pm (both days).

WHERE: Eastridge Center Mall, 2200 Eastridge Loop, San Jose, CA 95122, off Capitol Expressway and Tully Road. The festival stage is located on the main level of the mall.

Celebrating National Dance Week (April 15-24, 2022) - and a cornerstone Bay Area Dance Week event - the festival is also the kickoff to sjDANCEco's 19th Season. Companies will represent San Jose, San Francisco, Fremont, Sunnyvale, Cupertino, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Saratoga, Santa Cruz, Hollister, Boulder Creek, Ben Lomand, Livermore, Brentwood and beyond.

Admission is FREE

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: www.sjDANCEco.org

Over sixty dance organizations from across the Greater Bay Area (from young children to professional companies and everything in between) present many styles of dance on the Eastridge festival stage during a free non-stop 7-hour program each day. The professional dance portions of the show are from 12:00noon to 1:00pm and 5:00pm to 6:00pm. Free dance classes will be offered at 11:00am, 1:00pm, 2:00pm and 5:00pm. The celebration is part of Bay Area Dance Week and National Dance Week (April 15-24, 2022) and showcases the diversity of the Bay Area dance community.