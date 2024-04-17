North Coast Repertory Theatre Reveals 2024-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



North Coast Repertory Theatre has announced its Season 43 (2024-2025). This season’s roster includes a World Premiere comic mystery, three San Diego premieres, a Tony Award-winning musical, a searing classic drama, an inspiring autobiographical piece, a family comedy, a new and hilarious Hercule Poirot mystery, a unique look at the Asian immigration experience, and one century-old cake.

Artistic Director David Ellenstein shared his excitement: "This may well be one of the most expansive seasons we've ever attempted at North Coast Rep. We expect to engage and delight our loyal patrons and attract new audiences to our intimate mainstage."

In his dual role as Artistic Director of Laguna Playhouse, Ellenstein also announced that three of this season’s plays will transfer to Laguna Playhouse after completing their runs at North Coast Rep, thereby benefitting Orange County theatrelovers.

Season 43 blazes onto the stage with Arthur Miller’s Tony Award-winning play, A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE.Set in a tight-knit Italian-American community in 1950s Brooklyn, the play explores the lives of its characters with raw emotion and powerful storytelling. As tensions rise and secrets unravel, the audience is drawn into a world where loyalties are tested and the consequences of one's actions have far-reaching implications. With compelling characters and intense relationships, this timeless drama keeps audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish. Directed by David Ellenstein, it runs from Sept. 11 to Oct. 6, 2024, and transfers to Laguna Playhouse.

The San Diego premiere of INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP is set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1970s Katie Forgette's charming comedy unfolds within the confines of a working-class family home. The quirky O'Shea clan navigates the tumultuous and sometimes awkward realities of a rapidly changing decade. This heartwarming play keeps audiences engaged and laughing, while delving into themes of faith, friendship, personal choices, and changing values. Join us for an unforgettable evening of spirited nostalgia. Directed by Jenny Sullivan, it runs Oct. 23 to

Nov. 17, 2024.

Welcoming the new year is another San Diego premiere. THE HEART SELLERS by Lloyd Suh offers a compelling portrayal of intelligent, curious, and creative women navigating the challenges of living in a new country. The play highlights the Asian immigrant experience and the human condition by exploring complex, emotionally charged themes. Relationships, desires, and the intricacies of the heart are scrutinized with a blend of drama and humor that keeps audiences engaged. With its strong character development and sharp dialogue, this heartwarming play invites compassion and insight about the complexities of the human heart. Directed by Kat Yen it runs Jan. 8 to Feb. 2, 2025.

Continuing the journey is WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, an emotionally charged theatrical event exploring the U.S. Constitution's profound significance in contemporary America. Crafted by playwright Heidi Schreck, it is a deeply personal and introspective journey blending storytelling, humor, and political insight. The play examines how the Constitution impacts both individuals and society, and offers a unique, compelling perspective on the Constitution's enduring relevance in our lives. This Tony-nominated and Pulitzer Prize finalist offers a powerful, humor-filled, and thought-provoking performance. Directed by Shana Wride, it runs Feb. 26 to March 23,

Prepare for intrigue with the World Premiere of PERIL IN THE ALPS, a new Hercule Poirot comic mystery based in part on “Poirot Investigates” by Agatha Christie. The twin sister of Captain Hasting’s wife, Dulcie, has been kidnapped – and Hercule Poirot rightly expects not only extortion to follow, but murder! In this sequel to his wildly popular Murder on the Links, Steven Dietz takes us on a thrilling and dangerous trip to the snow-capped Alps, where the cunning Belgian detective may finally meet his match. Six actors bring to life dozens of eccentric characters and clever suspects in this diabolically funny comic mystery romp. Don’t miss it! Directed by Steven Dietz, it runs April 16 to May 11, 2025 and will transfer to Laguna Playhouse.

Next in line is the San Diego premiere BIRTHDAY CANDLES by Noah Haidle. An emotional examination of the human experience, this piece is filled with laughter, tears, and moments of reflection that make up one woman’s ordinary life. The play explores the passing of time, the evolution of relationships, and the profound changes that occur in a person's life from one year to the next. Through its characters and storytelling, this charming story offers a unique perspective of life's milestones. Celebrate five generations, an infinity of dreams, and one cake baked over a century. Directed by David Ellenstein, it runs June 4 to June 29.

Culminating Season 43 is the winner of the 2014 Tony for Best Musical, A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER. With book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman and music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak, the musical production is an endlessly entertaining foray into a charming man's relentless quest for a bountiful inheritance that will change his life forever. This comedic musical story about ambition, love, family, and intricate murder plots will have you gasping with laughter and reveling in its lively, imaginative score. Dazzling, delightful, and absolutely unforgettable, this merry musical is guaranteed to lift your spirits. Directed by Noelle Marion, it runs July 16 to Aug. 10, 2025, before heading to Laguna Playhouse.

While not part of the seven-play season, another audience favorite returns, 2 PIANOS 4 HANDS, by Ted Dykstra and Richard Greenblatt, which will light up the holiday season. Get ready for an interlude of riotous laughter, as Richard Todd Adams and Matthew McGloin take us on a musical comedic journey about their would-be careers as concert pianists. The talented duo trade stories about piano lessons, pushy parents, and eccentric teachers while playing everything from Bach to Billy Joel. This wildly popular show not only hits all the right notes, it tickles the ivories and your funny bone, too. Directed by Tom Frey, it runs December 12– December 29, 2024. Tickets must be purchased separately and are not part of the subscription package.