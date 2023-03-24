Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Write Out Loud Presents SCI-FI What Else Might There Be? at Old Town Theatre

Performers include Megan Carmitchel, Steven Lone, Brian Mackey, Walter Ritter and Rachael VanWormer.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Write Out Loud Presents SCI-FI What Else Might There Be? at Old Town Theatre

Write Out Loud - an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading short stories aloud for a live audience to continue their 16th Season of Story Concerts with SCI-FI What Else Might There Be? on Monday, April 10th at the Old Town Theatre. Write Out Loud Story Concerts bring literature to life - aloud - with rehearsed readings by professional actors. Each program explores specific themes by weaving a variety of stories, poems, and sometimes music, together into a literary tapestry. A pre-show reception starts at 6:15pm with a 7:00pm curtain.

Performers include Megan Carmitchel, Steven Lone, Brian Mackey, Walter Ritter and Rachael VanWormer.

Write Out Loud Associate Artistic Director Rachael VanWormer, shared "The brilliance of science fiction is that it perpetually asks us to consider possibilities outside and beyond what we are and what we know, while - at the exact same time - asking us to reflect on and examine what we currently are and currently know. Is the proposed alternative better or worse? That answer may vary, but the question is always worth asking."

Stories to Include

Cain (excerpt) by Lord Byron Read by Rachael VanWormer

The Wretched and the Beautiful by E Lily Yu Read by Rachael VanWormer
This story is performed with permission from the author

The Miniature Wife by Manuel Gonzales Read by Steven Lone
Mimsy Were the Borogoves by Catherine L Moore (pen name Lewis Padgett)
Read by The Company

They're Made Out of Meat by Terry Bisson Read by Brian Mackey & Walter Ritter - This story is performed with permission from the author

The Fun They Had By Isaac Asimov Read by Megan Carmitchel




Wildsong Presents ROCK OF AGES Beginning This Week Photo
Wildsong Presents ROCK OF AGES Beginning This Week
Wildsong Productions presents Rock of Ages, melting faces at the OB Playhouse March 24 - April 16. Wildsong Productions, based in San Diego California, is a nonprofit 501(c) community theatre group. Since April of 2022, they have produced 8 shows at the OB Playhouse, with Rock of Ages being the 9th!
Casa Romantica Debuts Spring Celtic Festival Celebrating Irish and Scottish Culture Photo
Casa Romantica Debuts Spring Celtic Festival Celebrating Irish and Scottish Culture
Experience a taste of art, culture, and the beauty of the Emerald Isles right here in Southern California! Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, Orange County’s major cultural institution and arts destination, will present its first-ever Celtic Spring Festival. Experience the rich culture and history of Ireland and Scotland first-hand through an array of authentic activities, live music, special concerts and performances, traditional drinks, and more.
Symphony San Jose Unveils First Season Under New Director Photo
Symphony San Jose Unveils First Season Under New Director
Symphony San Jose announces its 2023/2024 season, the first curated by new Executive Artistic and General Director Robert Massey, who took the helm of the organization last June.
The Old Globe Announces Cohort For The 2023 Classical Directing Fellowship Photo
The Old Globe Announces Cohort For The 2023 Classical Directing Fellowship
The Old Globe has announced the four-member cohort for the 2023 Classical Directing Fellowship, a program of the Karen and Stuart Tanz Fellowships at The Old Globe, led by the Globe's Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein, a leading Shakespearean teacher, author, podcast host, and director.

More Hot Stories For You


Wildsong Presents ROCK OF AGES Beginning This WeekWildsong Presents ROCK OF AGES Beginning This Week
March 23, 2023

Wildsong Productions presents Rock of Ages, melting faces at the OB Playhouse March 24 - April 16. Wildsong Productions, based in San Diego California, is a nonprofit 501(c) community theatre group. Since April of 2022, they have produced 8 shows at the OB Playhouse, with Rock of Ages being the 9th!
Casa Romantica Debuts Spring Celtic Festival Celebrating Irish and Scottish CultureCasa Romantica Debuts Spring Celtic Festival Celebrating Irish and Scottish Culture
March 23, 2023

Experience a taste of art, culture, and the beauty of the Emerald Isles right here in Southern California! Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, Orange County’s major cultural institution and arts destination, will present its first-ever Celtic Spring Festival. Experience the rich culture and history of Ireland and Scotland first-hand through an array of authentic activities, live music, special concerts and performances, traditional drinks, and more.
Symphony San Jose Unveils First Season Under New DirectorSymphony San Jose Unveils First Season Under New Director
March 21, 2023

Symphony San Jose announces its 2023/2024 season, the first curated by new Executive Artistic and General Director Robert Massey, who took the helm of the organization last June.
The Old Globe Announces Cohort For The 2023 Classical Directing FellowshipThe Old Globe Announces Cohort For The 2023 Classical Directing Fellowship
March 20, 2023

The Old Globe has announced the four-member cohort for the 2023 Classical Directing Fellowship, a program of the Karen and Stuart Tanz Fellowships at The Old Globe, led by the Globe's Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein, a leading Shakespearean teacher, author, podcast host, and director.
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Announced At Theatre School @ North Coast RepLITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Announced At Theatre School @ North Coast Rep
March 17, 2023

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents this delectable sci-fi spoof about a man-eating plant, Little Shop Of Horrors, as its next student production.
share