Write Out Loud Presents SCI-FI What Else Might There Be? at Old Town Theatre

Write Out Loud - an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading short stories aloud for a live audience to continue their 16th Season of Story Concerts with SCI-FI What Else Might There Be? on Monday, April 10th at the Old Town Theatre. Write Out Loud Story Concerts bring literature to life - aloud - with rehearsed readings by professional actors. Each program explores specific themes by weaving a variety of stories, poems, and sometimes music, together into a literary tapestry. A pre-show reception starts at 6:15pm with a 7:00pm curtain.

Performers include Megan Carmitchel, Steven Lone, Brian Mackey, Walter Ritter and Rachael VanWormer.

Write Out Loud Associate Artistic Director Rachael VanWormer, shared "The brilliance of science fiction is that it perpetually asks us to consider possibilities outside and beyond what we are and what we know, while - at the exact same time - asking us to reflect on and examine what we currently are and currently know. Is the proposed alternative better or worse? That answer may vary, but the question is always worth asking."

Stories to Include

Cain (excerpt) by Lord Byron Read by Rachael VanWormer

The Wretched and the Beautiful by E Lily Yu Read by Rachael VanWormer

This story is performed with permission from the author

The Miniature Wife by Manuel Gonzales Read by Steven Lone

Mimsy Were the Borogoves by Catherine L Moore (pen name Lewis Padgett)

Read by The Company

They're Made Out of Meat by Terry Bisson Read by Brian Mackey & Walter Ritter - This story is performed with permission from the author

The Fun They Had By Isaac Asimov Read by Megan Carmitchel