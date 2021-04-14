Write Out Loud Presents NEA BIG READ – READ IMAGINE CREATE

Write Out Loud announces the NEA BIG READ - Read Imagine Create.

READ IMAGINE CREATE - For this annual NEA BIG READ program, participating middle and high school students READ poetry by Emily Dickenson. They re-IMAGINE the themes from the poetry and CREATE a project in an artistic medium that is important to them.

WOL Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy shared "Our judges are always astonished at the creativity of these young students. The teachers rave about the students' enthusiasm for this program."

This year, Write Out Loud provided 3,000 books in 15 area schools as well as virtual workshops. They received student submissions in four categories The top three entries in each category will receive cash prizes with special recognition for selected other entries.

The awards ceremony for NEA BIG READ - Read Imagine Create will take place virtually on Tuesday, April 20th at 7pm. To receive a link to watch on Monday , April 19th - please "Sign Up For Updates!" here http://writeoutloudsd.com/listen-to-this/.

WRITE OUT LOUD is a 6 time recipient of a $15,000 grant to host the NEA Big Read in San Diego. A national initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest, the NEA Big Read broadens our understanding of our world, our communities and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book.

The 2021 NEA Big Read in San Diego focuses on The Essential Emily Dickinson, poems selected and with an introduction by Joyce Carol Oates.