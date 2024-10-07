Write Out Loud Presents LET FREEDOM RING At Old Town Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Write Out Loud - an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading literature aloud for a live audience, announces their upcoming Story Concert, LET FREEDOM RING, on Monday, October 14th at Old Town Theatre - 4040 Twiggs Street, San Diego.

Write Out Loud Story Concerts bring literature to life - aloud - with rehearsed readings by professional actors. Each program explores specific themes by weaving a variety of stories, poems, and sometimes music together into a literary tapestry. Curtain is 7:00pm. LET FREEDOM RING is the second in Write Out Loud's Season XVIII, which runs through June 16, 2025.

Throughout the Season, local favorites - Rachael VanWormer, Monique Gaffney, Linda Libby, Steven Lone, David Fenner and many others join Co-Founders Walter Ritter and Veronica Murphy to share classic and contemporary. Joining us for Let Freedom Ring are Veronica Murphy, Walter Ritter and Lawrence Brown with Mark Danisovszky on keyboard.

The program for Let Freedom Ring will include pieces by Langston Hughes, Maya Angelou, Woody Guthrie, Carl Sandberg and more. Some featured classics are Paul Revere's Ride by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, The New Colossus by Emma Lazarus, The Veteran by Margaret Postgate Cole and A Nation's Strength by William Ralph Emerson.

Write Out Loud Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy shared, “Freedom isn't just about living in a land that is free but also having the freedom to be who you are AND who you want to be. We have curated some beautiful stories and poetry about liberty, freedom and patriotism. We are especially excited to share poems submitted to our Let Your Voice Be Heard Student Poetry program. From the provided prompt “Freedom” students have come back with some breathtaking poetic interpretations.”

This year's Poetry Out Loud San Diego County Champion, Anoushka Majumder, will share a few of the stunning student responses.

Unleashed by Xingti Gu

Freedom Reimagined by Anoushka Majumber

Free As Can Be by Kyra Caballero

Freedom's Flame Elana Sanchez

Freedom by Ananya Modak

