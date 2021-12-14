Write Out Loud Now Accepting Submissions For Two Student Poetry Opportunities

WRITE OUT LOUD, an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading literature aloud for audiences of all ages, is currently seeking submissions from San Diego Students for two different Poetry opportunities. Poetry Out Loud, the national poetry Recitation competition provides an opportunity for HIGH SCHOOL students to memorize and recite poems with a chance to advance to the State and National Finals. Educators and organizations can host competitions and students without an affiliation can compete by contacting us. Let Your Voice Be Heard - Pandemic Poetry, open to all San Diego County students in grades K-12, is calling for original poems that address the theme Resiliency Through and Emerging From the Pandemic. This partnership with San Diego County Office of Education and David's Harp is intended to instill a love of poetry in our young people and give them a place to express how they've been impacted by the pandemic. There are free workshops available for both programs.

Write Out Loud Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy shared "We are thrilled to be offering multiple opportunities for local students to explore poetry - through memorizing and reciting poems by the masters and by expressing their own voice through poetry. We hope to inspire a passion for poetry while encouraging students to access their creativity, whether for writing or reciting - and we look forward to the talent that will be revealed from our young community."

Additional information on Poetry Out Loud https://writeoutloudsd.com/poetry-out-loud/ Registration deadline for schools/organizations is December 20, 2021. Individual student deadline is January 15, 2022.

Submission and other information on Let Your Voice Be Heard - Pandemic Poetry https://writeoutloudsd.com/pandemic-poetry/. Submission deadline is February 28, 2022