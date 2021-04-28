World Premiere of Hershey Felder as Sergei Rachmaninoff in NICHOLAS, ANNA & SERGEI to be Streamed by San Diego REP

San Diego Repertory Theatre and Hershey Felder Presents - Live from Florence announced today the world premiere livestream of Hershey Felder as Sergei Rachmaninoff in Nicholas, Anna & Sergei, a new streaming film written by and starring virtuoso pianist/performer Hershey Felder. The production will also feature soprano and actress Ekaterina Siurina as Natalia Alexandrovna Rachmaninoff and actor and master violinist Igor Polesitsky as Dr. Golitzin, with additional casting to come. The production will stream live on May 16 at 5 PM Pacific, with the recording available on demand through May 23 at 11:59 PM Pacific. Tickets are $55 per household and are available for purchase at sdrep.org or 619.544.1000.

Taking place as a memory play in the house in which Rachmaninoff died in Beverly Hills, Nicholas, Anna & Sergei is the story of a very strange and little-known real-life meeting between the famed Russian composer and pianist and Anna Anderson, the woman who claimed to be the Princess Anastasia, the sole surviving member of the Romanov Dynasty. Nicholas, Anna & Sergei will feature many of Rachmaninoff's most beloved melodies and music.

Originally scheduled as part of San Diego REP's 2020/21 onstage season, San Diego REP and Hershey Felder Presents - Live from Florence will provide patrons who held tickets for the in-person production an exclusive package of bonus content only for San Diego REP audiences. Interested patrons who did not previously have tickets can also purchase the bonus package, including a special cooking show hosted by Hershey as well as two exclusive talkbacks, for $110 at sdrep.org.

Felder's arts broadcasting company, Hershey Felder Presents - Live from Florence, produces high quality streaming arts programming for international audiences, both for the period while theatres remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and beyond. Since the start of the pandemic, Felder's live streams have generated over $2.6 million in sales. Felder has donated 80% of these proceeds mainly to theatres in the United States, as well as several abroad, arts organizations, schools, artists and publications that have been financially impacted by the worldwide health crisis.

Production design is by Hershey Felder. Film production and live editing is by the DeCarli Live film company. Live broadcast and sound design production are by Erik Carstensen. Historical & Biographical research by Meghan Maiya. Costumes and Hair are by Camilla Saccardi.

For tickets and more information on how to view Nicholas, Anna & Sergei, visit sdrep.org.