WHAT'S INSIDE THAT SEXY BRAIN OF YOURS? Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre Variety Nights

Don't miss a night of laughter and mind-blowing mystery, as De'Anna Nunez invites members of her audience to journey through their imagination in Hypnosis. De'Anna has appeared on more than 250 stages across the world and is now here to perform in her hometown. Grab your tickets now! This show will sell out.

WHAT'S INSIDE THAT SEXY BRAIN OF YOURS? will be performed on July 25, 2022 at 7:30pm at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $39 and can be purchased at www.northcoastrep.org or at the Box Office (858) 481-1055.