CYRANO At The Old Globe To Extend Performances, Adding A Week

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The Old Globe has announced that even before the first performance of Cyrano, written by Jason O’Connell (The Old Globe’s Twelfth Night, Two River Theater's Noises Off) and Brenda Withers (Off Broadway’s Matt & Ben, Harbor Stage Company’s The Deer and the Antelope) and directed by Lucille Lortel Award-winner Annie Tippe (The Old Globe’s Huzzah!, Signature Theatre Company’s Octet), has been extended for one week due to popular demand.

In this adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s classic Cyrano de Bergerac, comedy and pathos collide in a tale bursting with wit, romance, and panache. Cyrano will play on the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances begin July 18, 2026, and are now extended through August 16, with the official press opening Thursday, July 23, at 7 p.m. Tickets for the extension now available at TheOldGlobe.org.

Brilliant poet, dazzling swordsman, and hopeless romantic, Cyrano is as quick with a quip as he is with a blade. But behind his bluster lies shame about his physical appearance. When the beautiful, soulful Roxane—whom Cyrano has loved all his life—falls for a handsome young soldier, Cyrano’s insecurity prompts him to hide his true feelings and lend his rival the words to woo the woman they both adore. Cyrano is a celebration of love in all its forms—the bold, the bashful, and the heartbreakingly brave.

“This fresh and fun adaptation of Cyrano is a real delight,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “Co-authors Jason O’Connell—a multi-talented friend returning for another show at the Globe—and Brenda Withers, making her debut here, have brought their abundant wit and imagination to Rostand’s classic, distilling it to its touching, meaningful, and truly entertaining essence. They team up with director Annie Tippe, also returning to our theatre after her spectacular work on last year’s Huzzah!, and bring our audiences a romantic, sweeping, and genuinely surprising evening of classic theatre, renewed. I’m thrilled to have it here and look forward to sharing it with San Diego.”

The cast of Cyrano includes Michael Braun (Broadway’s The Crucible, War Horse) as Cyrano, Cailen Fu (The Old Globe’s Huzzah!, Broadway’s Mean Girls) as Roxane, Max Monnig (Alabama Shakespeare Festival’s Murder on the Orient Express, Yale Repertory Theatre’s Choir Boy) as Christian and Others, Maria Elena Ramirez (Broadway’s Fish in the Dark, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) as Le Bret and Others, and Phillip Taratula (Broadway’s The Skin of Our Teeth, Off Broadway’s Ginger Twinsies) as Count Deguiche and Others.

Understudies for Cyrano include Maya Sofia Enciso, Justin Lang, and Devyn Wade.

Also joining director Annie Tippe as part of the creative team of Cyrano are Afsoon Pajoufar (Scenic Design), Haydee Zelideth (Costume Design), Christopher Bowser (Lighting Design), brandon wolcott (Sound Design), Edgar Landa (Fight Director), Emmelyn Thayer (Voice and Text), Caparelliotis Casting (Casting), and Evelyn G. Myers (Stage Manager).

Cyrano will play on the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances begin July 18, and are now extended through August 16, 2026, with the official press opening Thursday, July 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the one-week extension are now on sale and are available online at TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), and in person at the Globe’s Box Office in Balboa Park. Regular ticket prices start at $45.

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