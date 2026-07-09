SCAPIN to Open at North Coast Repertory Theatre

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North Coast Repertory Theatre will present Scapin, Molière's comedy of trickery and mayhem in a new adaptation by Bill Irwin and Mark O'Donnell — reimagined for today's audiences with fresh American flair and nonstop physical comedy. Watch crafty servant Scapin spin outrageous webs of disguise and deception to help a band of young lovers outwit their impossibly miserly fathers. Physical comedy and razor-sharp wit collide in this carnival of theatrical surprises — a masterful blend of classic French farce and contemporary slapstick that will leave audiences breathless with laughter.

Christopher Williams directs Paul Slade Smith* (Scapin), David Ellenstein* (Geronte), James Newcomb* (Argante), Tim Frangos* (Leander), Miles Blue (Octave), David McBean* (George), Omri Schein* (Sylvestre), Gabbie Adner (Hyacinth), Sophia Oberg* (Nerine), Marie Zolezzi* (Zerbinette). Shannon Humiston* is Stage Manager & Jeruel Canda* Assistant Stage Manager. The Design Team includes Marty Burnett (Set Design), Matthew Novotny (Light Design), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Grace Wong (Associate Costume Design), Matt FitzGerald (Sound Design), Michael Wogulis (Props Design), and Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs Design).

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

SCAPIN performances begin Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 8:00 pm. Final performance is Sunday, August 16, 2026, at 2:00 pm. The show runs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:00 pm, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, Sunday evenings at 7:00 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm. Added two Friday matiness at 2pm (July 24th & August 12th).

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