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ELEANOR to Return to North Coast Repertory Theatre

Kandis Chappell stars in Mark St. Germain's one-woman show for a two-week return engagement.

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ELEANOR to Return to North Coast Repertory Theatre

Eleanor will return to  North Coast Repertory Theatre. The production is by Mark St. Germain and directed by David Ellenstein. Performances will run August 27–September 6, 2026.

While sitting on a park bench in Washington, D.C., contemplating the death of her husband, former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt candidly reveals the many facets of her storied life in a riveting one-woman play. Award-winning actor Kandis Chappell deftly illuminates the witty, feisty, vulnerable woman who was considered the heart of FDR's presidency.

Exploring both the public and private persona of this remarkable woman, Mark St. Germain (Dancing Lessons, Becoming Dr. Ruth, Freud's Last Session) captures the essence of the woman who left an indelible mark on American history. For those who love honest, pull-no-punches drama, this is one you cannot miss!

David Ellenstein directs Kandis Chappell* in ELEANOR. The design team includes Michael Wogulis (Set Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Aaron Rumley (Sound & Projection Design), and Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs). Cindy Rumley* is the Stage Manager.

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