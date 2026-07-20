THE DEATH OF DESERT ROSE to Receive World Premiere at San Diego State University New Musical Initiative

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San Diego State University's New Musical Initiative has selected The Death of Desert Rose, a new musical by Jessica Kahkoska and Elliah Heifetz, as the program's next major development project. Chosen from an international pool of 324 submissions, the musical will undergo a two-year development process at SDSU culminating in a fully staged world premiere production in Spring 2028.

The SDSU New Musical Initiative was created to foster the development of new musical theatre while providing students with the rare opportunity to collaborate directly with professional writers throughout the creative process. Since its inception, the initiative has brought nationally recognized composers, lyricists, and librettists to campus, allowing SDSU students to participate in the creation of new work from the earliest stages of development through full production.

Set in a stylized, cinematic version of 1890s Colorado, The Death of Desert Rose follows legendary bounty hunter Desert Rose Ramsey, whose reputation for vigilante justice has made her a folk hero across the frontier. When a mysterious dime novel sparks panic with a powerful prophecy, Rose finds herself on a collision course with her longtime rival, Betty Britches McBain. What follows is a thrilling race against time through a landscape of outlaws, buried secrets, and unfinished histories as the two women confront a shared past that may determine both of their futures.

For Robert Meffe, Head of Musical Theatre at SDSU and co-founder of the New Musical Initiative, the selection represents exactly the type of ambitious storytelling the program seeks to champion.

'Each year we look for projects that excite us artistically, challenge our students, and have the potential to make a meaningful contribution to the future of musical theatre,' said Meffe. 'Jessica and Elliah have created a world that feels both epic and deeply personal. The Death of Desert Rose combines the scope of a classic western with a contemporary perspective, unforgettable characters, and a thrilling musical voice. We are excited to spend the next two years helping bring this piece to life.'

The creative team brings an impressive array of professional accomplishments to the project. For their work on The Death of Desert Rose, Kahkoska and Heifetz have received a Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellowship, participated in the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, and earned a Grove Residency at Goodspeed Musicals.

Kahkoska is a writer, producer, and dramaturg-researcher who was named a 2026 'Woman to Watch on Broadway' by the Broadway Women's Fund. She has developed work with organizations including New York Stage and Film, Goodspeed Musicals, Northern Stage Theatre, the Cooper Union, and the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Her writing spans theatre, television, and documentary film. She was the archival researcher for Good Night, and Good Luck (Broadway/CNN), and is currently the researcher for Sheriff Country on CBS.

Heifetz is an award-winning composer, songwriter, and performer whose theatrical work includes Take the Lead, produced at Paper Mill Playhouse, and Dust Can't Kill Me, winner of Best Music at the New York Musical Festival. His songs have appeared in major film and television projects, including Netflix's Emily in Paris.

'Our vision for The Death of Desert Rose is to create an imaginative, female-driven western musical that both leans into and challenges the hallmarks of the western genre and its musical sound,' said Kahkoska and Heifetz. 'We're honored to collaborate with the SDSU theatre community over the next few years as we build out this mythic, heightened world and bring Rose and Betty's stories to life.'

The development process will include a series of workshops and closed readings involving SDSU students, faculty, and the creative team. The project will be led by Meffe and director/choreographer Stephen Brotebeck, who have overseen the development of multiple New Musical Initiative productions and helped guide new works from early drafts to fully realized productions.

The world premiere production of The Death of Desert Rose is scheduled for Spring 2028 at San Diego State University.

About the SDSU New Musical Initiative

The SDSU New Musical Initiative supports the development of new musical theatre through workshops, readings, and world premiere productions. Supported by the Julia R. Brown New Musical Theatre Fund, the initiative connects professional artists with SDSU students in a collaborative environment dedicated to the creation of new work. Previous participating artists have included Ryan Scott Oliver, Lynne Shankel, Crystal Skillman, Bobby Cronin, Caroline Prugh, BD Wong, Wayne Barker, Michael Federico, and others.

About the SDSU MFA Musical Theatre Program

The SDSU MFA Musical Theatre program is a nationally recognized, two-year terminal degree program in the School of Theatre, Television, and Film. The program combines rigorous academic study with professional-level training and is a member of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT). Graduates have gone on to careers on Broadway, in national tours, regional theatres, higher education, and throughout the entertainment industry.

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