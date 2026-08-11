Video: Meet the Cast of ROCK OF AGES at San Diego Musical Theatre

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San Diego Musical Theatre has posted a new video introducing the cast of its upcoming production of ROCK OF AGES, giving audiences a chance to meet the performers ahead of opening night. The clip follows the company's earlier behind-the-scenes footage from the production, offering another glimpse at the glam-rock world being built on the SDMT Stage.

ROCK OF AGES is set at the tail end of the 1980s in Hollywood, where the party has been raging hard on the Sunset Strip. The jukebox musical follows aspiring rock star Drew, who longs to take the stage as the next big thing while falling for Sherri, a small-town girl fresh off the bus from Kansas with stars in her eyes. Their story unfolds as German developers move in with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another capitalist strip mall, leaving Drew, Sherri and the rest of the gang racing to save both the Strip and themselves. The score draws on hits from bands including Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake and more.

San Diego Musical Theatre is presenting the show starting August 21st, with tickets available through sdmt.org.

The cast introduction video builds on the company's previous behind-the-scenes look at ROCK OF AGES, continuing to build anticipation for the jukebox musical's run on the SDMT Stage.

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