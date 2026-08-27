Video: Preview of ELEANOR at North Coast Repertory Theatre
The Solana Beach theatre marks the countdown to opening night with a new clip.
North Coast Repertory Theatre has posted a new preview counting down to the opening of ELEANOR, its return engagement of the solo play starring Kandis Chappell. The clip arrives just ahead of the production's first performance, part of a limited two-week run from August 27 through September 6.
The play centers on former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, who is depicted reflecting on her life while sitting on a park bench in Washington, D.C. The production is being brought back to North Coast Rep by popular demand following an earlier run.
The play is by Mark St. Germain and directed by David Ellenstein, according to the theatre's prior announcement of the show's return. Chappell stars in the solo role, portraying Roosevelt's wit, vulnerability, and advocacy for civil rights and social justice across the piece's intimate monologues.
North Coast Repertory Theatre first confirmed the show's comeback earlier this summer, noting the two-week return engagement of ELEANOR at its Solana Beach venue.
|
BEGIN AGAIN
The Old Globe (9/06-10/11) PHOTOS
|
Good Night, Oscar
North Coast Repertory (9/16-10/11)
|
Cabaret
3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse (8/14-8/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Odds Are
Mosaic Theatricals (10/02-10/18)
|
the wulfeater
10th Avenue Arts Center (8/28-9/18) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Secret Agent 5678
Mockingbird Improv (8/07-9/04)
|
Theatre People, or The Angel Next Door
Scripps Ranch Theatre (8/27-9/20)
|
The Marriage of Figaro
Bornemann Theatre (8/28-8/30)
|
Phantom of the Opera
San Diego Civic Theatre (9/02-9/13)
|
Cirque Kalabante Afrique En Cirque
Poway Center for The Performing Arts (2/28-2/28)