 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Preview of ELEANOR at North Coast Repertory Theatre

The Solana Beach theatre marks the countdown to opening night with a new clip.

By:



North Coast Repertory Theatre has posted a new preview counting down to the opening of ELEANOR, its return engagement of the solo play starring Kandis Chappell. The clip arrives just ahead of the production's first performance, part of a limited two-week run from August 27 through September 6.

The play centers on former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, who is depicted reflecting on her life while sitting on a park bench in Washington, D.C. The production is being brought back to North Coast Rep by popular demand following an earlier run.

The play is by Mark St. Germain and directed by David Ellenstein, according to the theatre's prior announcement of the show's return. Chappell stars in the solo role, portraying Roosevelt's wit, vulnerability, and advocacy for civil rights and social justice across the piece's intimate monologues.

North Coast Repertory Theatre first confirmed the show's comeback earlier this summer, noting the two-week return engagement of ELEANOR at its Solana Beach venue.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on North Coast Repertory Theatre
Upcoming Shows
Eleanor
8/27 - 9/6/2026
Recent Articles
Interview: Artistic Director David Ellenstein On North Coast Repertory Theatre's 45th Season
Interview: Artistic Director David Ellenstein On North Coast Repertory Theatre's 45th Season
8/25/2026
She Was Called the Heart of the Presidency. Now She Speaks for Herself.
She Was Called the Heart of the Presidency. Now She Speaks for Herself.
8/13/2026
Don't Miss a San Diego News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS

BEGIN AGAIN in San Diego BEGIN AGAIN
The Old Globe (9/06-10/11) PHOTOS
Good Night, Oscar in San Diego Good Night, Oscar
North Coast Repertory (9/16-10/11)
Cabaret in San Diego Cabaret
3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse (8/14-8/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Odds Are in San Diego Odds Are
Mosaic Theatricals (10/02-10/18)
the wulfeater in San Diego the wulfeater
10th Avenue Arts Center (8/28-9/18) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Secret Agent 5678 in San Diego Secret Agent 5678
Mockingbird Improv (8/07-9/04)
Theatre People, or The Angel Next Door in San Diego Theatre People, or The Angel Next Door
Scripps Ranch Theatre (8/27-9/20)
The Marriage of Figaro in San Diego The Marriage of Figaro
Bornemann Theatre (8/28-8/30)
Phantom of the Opera in San Diego Phantom of the Opera
San Diego Civic Theatre (9/02-9/13)
Cirque Kalabante Afrique En Cirque in San Diego Cirque Kalabante Afrique En Cirque
Poway Center for The Performing Arts (2/28-2/28)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets