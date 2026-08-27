Video: Preview of ELEANOR at North Coast Repertory Theatre

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North Coast Repertory Theatre has posted a new preview counting down to the opening of ELEANOR, its return engagement of the solo play starring Kandis Chappell. The clip arrives just ahead of the production's first performance, part of a limited two-week run from August 27 through September 6.

The play centers on former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, who is depicted reflecting on her life while sitting on a park bench in Washington, D.C. The production is being brought back to North Coast Rep by popular demand following an earlier run.

The play is by Mark St. Germain and directed by David Ellenstein, according to the theatre's prior announcement of the show's return. Chappell stars in the solo role, portraying Roosevelt's wit, vulnerability, and advocacy for civil rights and social justice across the piece's intimate monologues.

North Coast Repertory Theatre first confirmed the show's comeback earlier this summer, noting the two-week return engagement of ELEANOR at its Solana Beach venue.

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