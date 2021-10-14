Venues, Dates, and the Cast and Creative Team Announced for the GLOBE FOR ALL TOUR

The Old Globe recently announced the in-person return of the Globe for All Tour, our free Shakespeare tour that reaches locations throughout San Diego County-now in its seventh year of making theatre matter to more people!

The touring show is Shakespeare: Call and Response, a fun and fast-moving new Shakespeare-centered show conceived and directed by Patricia McGregor. It features a talented company of professional actors and an inventive creative team, who will bring this stirring admission-free production to various economically, geographically, and culturally diverse communities throughout San Diego County, including Old Globe Community Partner venues from San Ysidro to Oceanside. A list of venues, dates, and times is below.



The tour kicks off on Tuesday, October 26, with an opening night performance on Thursday, October 28, and runs for three weeks, from Tuesdays to Sundays, with a culminating closing night performance on November 14, 2021 in beautiful Balboa Park.

Rooted in a vibrant interplay between performers and audience, Shakespeare: Call and Response is an hour-long celebration of verse, music, dance, and audience participation. Built for plazas and outdoor venues, the piece features five virtuosic actors, who transform into a variety of roles based on feedback from the audience. Part "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" and part The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged), the event is anchored by a DJ inviting the crowd in while spinning hits to get people on their feet. No two shows are the same, but all include scenes from five significant Shakespeare plays.

Shakespeare: Call and Response is a dynamic dialogue between the greatest writer of all time and the dynamic citizens of America's Finest City, leaving both transformed for the better.



The cast features Eddie R. Brown, III (Firebrand), Sofia Jean Gomez (Traditionalist), Christopher Michael Rivera (Clown), Anne Son (Romantic), and Miki Vale (DJ).



The creative team includes Patricia McGregor (Conceiver and Director), Regina Fernandez (Movement Consultant), Mr. MAXX MOSES (Mural Design and Concrete Alchemist), Carmen Amon (Costume Design), Miki Vale (Original Music), and Chandra R.M. Anthenill (Production Stage Manager).



McGregor's previous work at the Globe includes the 2018 Globe for All Tour of A Midsummer Night's Dream and the riveting family drama What You Are. McGregor's relationship with the Globe deepens, as she was recently appointed a Resident Artist for 2021-2022, joining the Globe's artistic staff for a two-year residency. Born from the Globe's What Is Theatre Now? initiative, her upcoming production of Samuel Beckett's Krapp's Last Tape will be available to the public as a digital sharing on The Old Globe's YouTube channel, starring two-time Emmy Award winner Ron Cephas Jones (NBC's "This Is Us").



Community Partners will enjoy this unique Shakespearean experience presented in nontraditional theatre venues within their own neighborhoods. The tour will culminate in a public performance on Sunday, November 14 in beautiful Balboa Park. The Globe for All Tour will be presented with free public performances at:

Wednesday, October 27 at 4:30 p.m.: Mountain View Park (beside the Mountain View Community Center)

(OPENING NIGHT) Thursday, October 28 at 4:00 p.m.: San Diego Central Library

Friday, October 29 at 3:30 p.m.: Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park (beside the George L. Stevens Senior Resource Center)

Saturday October 30, at 4:00 p.m.: Chula Vista Public Library - Civic Center Branch Library

Tuesday, November 2 at 4:00 p.m.: Cal State San Marcos's University Student Union

Friday, November 5 at 4:30 p.m.: Prescott Promenade

Saturday, November 6 at 4:00 p.m.: Montgomery-Waller Recreation Center

Wednesday, November 10 at 3:30 p.m.: Treganza Heritage Park

Thursday, November 11 at 3:30 p.m.: City Heights Performance Annex

Friday, November 12 at 3:30 p.m.: Oceanside Civic Center Plaza

Saturday, November 13 at 3:30 p.m.: Lauderbach Park

Sunday, November 14 at 3:30 p.m.: Balboa Park

In addition, the Globe for All Tour will be performed for members of the following organizations (not open to audiences outside the organization; advance clearance needed for media coverage):

These performances are not open to the public. Please do not publish any details about them.

San Diego Rescue Mission

Veterans Village of San Diego

Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility

California State Prison, Centinela

US Navy - San Diego

Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility

Since its inception, the Globe for All Tour has made theatre matter to more than 11,000 audience members by bringing free, live, professional productions of Shakespeare and shows from our mainstage to diverse multigenerational audiences in neighborhoods throughout San Diego. This year, as in years past, it will be performed in outdoor venues connected to our Community Partners: military bases, homeless shelters, senior centers, correctional facilities, libraries, and any place where people may not enjoy regular access to professional performing arts.



No tickets or registrations are required to attend the free, open performances in the community. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will depend on the venue's capacity. Please go to www.theoldglobe.org/arts-engagement/globe-for-all for more information.



All patrons who attend an event or performance will be required to wear masks while attending, as well as present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative results of a COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of entering the performance space. Additional details about The Old Globe's COVID-19 policies are available here.



For all Community Partner venues, guests seated in the socially distanced chairs will be required to wear a mask. Guests may also bring their own chairs or blankets, or choose to stand. All venues are outdoors.

Globe for All is supported in part by The James Irvine Foundation and Qualcomm. Teaching Artists at the Globe are supported by The Ann Davies Fund for Teaching Artists. Digital programs at the Globe are supported by The Conrad Prebys Foundation. Financial support is provided by The City of San Diego. The Theodor and Audrey Geisel Fund provides leadership support for The Old Globe's year-round activities.



Organizations interested in partnering with the Globe for All Tour and hosting a performance in the future should contact Laura Zablit, Arts Engagement Programs Manager, at lzablit@TheOldGlobe.org or (619) 231-1941 x2143.