VIDEO: Tune Into Sessions 7 and 8 of The Old Globe's COMMUNITY VOICES Playwriting Workshop

Article Pixel Apr. 27, 2020  

The Old Globe has released its 7th and 8th sessions for its free playwriting workshop, Community Voices.

Community Voices: Interactive workshops dedicated to the process of creating short plays inspired by personal experiences. No experience required, only the desire to learn and share your own stories. Hosted by Arts Engagement Programs Manager Katherine Harroff and two Teaching Artists.

The program began March 26 and runs every Tuesday and Thursday at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time for nine sessions, live on The Old Globe Arts Engagement's Facebook page.

Check out both videos below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



