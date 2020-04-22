Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Emily Swallow Talks THE TAMING OF THE SHREW For The Old Globe's 'On Book' Series

Article Pixel Apr. 22, 2020  

Session 5 of On Book welcomes Emily Swallow, who played Kate in The Taming of the Shrew in 2010 at The Old Globe as she talks about the play and her experience performing it.

Audiences are invited to explore Shakespeare's plays in On Book: The Old Globe's Shakespeare Reading Group. Beginning with the two plays announced for the Globe's 2020 Summer Shakespeare Festival, The Taming of the Shrew and Henry V, the group will offer an online space to read and discuss Shakespeare's works with directors, actors, and other artists who have tackled these great masterworks for the Globe's stages. The roster of artists and schedule of upcoming live broadcasts will be announced on the group's page, so check back frequently!

