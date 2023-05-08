Theatre School @ North Coast Rep To Present MISS HOLMES, May 25-28

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents this inspiring dramatic crime thriller, Miss Holmes, as its next student production with a unique twist: the classic characters of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are women!

Miss Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Dorothy Watson work together to uncover the secrets surrounding a corrupt police inspector whose wives have a habit of turning up dead. But this Holmes and Watson face far greater challenges than bringing the cunning criminal to justice.

Miss Holmes possesses one of the greatest deductive minds of her generation, but she chafes at the restraints imposed upon her by society and family. Dr. Watson struggles to make a difference at the only hospital in London that will hire female doctors. In a time and place where gender roles are rigidly defined, these unconventional women dare to challenge societal norms by providing an unusual, but necessary, service. Inspired by the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, this theatrical fan fiction shines a new light on favorite characters from the canon, re-examining the Victorian world of Holmes and Watson by exploring the added obstacles faced by these two iconic characters if they were women.

Director Benjamin Cole is proud to present this energizing mystery with two incredible student casts. "We had so many students, especially talented young female students, that I was convinced we needed to have two casts," Cole admits. "Rarely do I find plays that put such iconic and powerful characters presented as women's roles front and center. With a show like this, the more opportunities for our female students to shine, the better," he explains, "you'll have to see it twice to experience both adept sets of performers." Actor/Mentor, Steve Smith adds, "It's an honor to be back working as an Actor/Mentor at the Theatre School for this production, especially with the unique circumstances of having two completely different casts working on the show. The show is a huge undertaking - beyond the challenges of staging a two-hour whodunnit, students are learning multiple accents and stage combat. I'm impressed and proud of both our casts and the work they're doing." The show runs a dynamic 120 minutes with one intermission and hopes to encourage future female leaders. Additional production staff includes Student Assistant Director, Loretta Pfaff-Carano, Student Stage Manager, Audrey Wilkins, Lighting Designer, Matt FitzGerald, and Sound Designer, Melanie Chen Cole featuring music by all female composers.

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep delivers high-quality theatre instruction and six student theatre productions throughout the year, offering accessible and fun training for various age groups. Check out all the upcoming options on the Theatre School website: Click Here.

Featured in the two casts are (Bex Balsdon, La Jolla Shores, Iridae Cordeau, North Park; Maggie Currier, Cardiff; Sophia Duncan, Northview; Basil FitzGerald, Escondido; Landon Friis, Oak Crest; Charlotte Johnson, Del Mar; Amara McDuffie, North Park; Maeve McEvoy, Solana Beach; Niki Minasian, Del Dios; Kayla Molkner, Carmel Valley; Gabriela Neira, Carmel Valley; Chloe Oh, San Marcos; Harvey Parsons, Encinitas; Bronwyn Roberts, Del Mar; Eben Rosenzweig, Carlsbad; Nicole Sample, Carlsbad; Evelina Sherlock, Carlsbad; Steve Smith, Normal Heights; Daria Sopot, Carmel Valley; Addison Stahl, Rancho Santa Fe; Sylvie Terjesen, Solana Beach; Samantha Xames, Del Mar; and Lucy Zavattero, Carlsbad).

Performances are May 25th through 28th on the mainstage at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach 92075 with show times at 5:30pm Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and 2pm Saturday and Sunday. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $21.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 17, and active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.