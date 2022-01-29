The Theatre School @North Coast Rep to Stage BEOWULF (AND THE BARD)

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep is set to present a modern retelling of one of the oldest tales in the English language. Beowulf (and the Bard) is a fun, frenetic and freewheeling farce that updates the Old English poem about the warrior Beowulf, who must rescue the mead hall from a hideous ogre (and from the ogre's even more hideous mother). Told through the eyes of the epic's writer-a character known simply as "the bard"-the comedy's events unfold much differently than the familiar story passed down through the ages.

Performances are February 17th-20th at the North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Ste. D, Solana Beach, CA 92075, with show times at 5:30pm Thursday, Friday, & Saturday and 2:00pm Saturday and Sunday. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $21.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 17, and active military. Call the Box Office to reserve your seats: 858-481-1055.

In reality, Beowulf is an out-of-shape prince hoping to fulfill the heroic code, while the bard is a desperate poet struggling with a nasty case of writer's block. This retelling also introduces a new character: the bloodthirsty warrior princess Gunborg, whose quest to reach her heroic destiny is ignored by her overprotective father, the king. Beowulf (and the Bard) is a comedy about friendship, duty and what it means to be a hero.



The production's director, Phillip Korth, is thrilled by the opportunity to bring one of his

favorite stories to life with such a dedicated and talented group of student actors.

"We're having a great time reimagining this classic tale, with all it's hilarious twists and

turns," he says. "We have a first-rate group of student actors, and I can't wait to share

their incredible performances with an audience." The play runs 90 minutes and will be

entertaining and meaningful for audiences of all ages.



The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep proudly delivers high-quality theatre instruction

and six student theatre productions throughout the year, offering accessible and fun

training for various age groups. Check out all the upcoming options on the Theatre

School here.



Featured in the cast are (Allister Bradberry, Solana Beach; Kai Bunyak, Cardiff; Nicolas

Castillo, San Diego; Samantha Edwards, La Costa; Basil FitzGerald, Escondido; Isabella

Podesta, Carlsbad; Justin Reed, Carlsbad; Sylvie Terjesen, Solana Beach; and Lucy

Zavattero, Carlsbad). Students featured on the production staff are (Nadiia Sas, Carmel

Valley).