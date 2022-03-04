The Roustabouts Theatre Co. Presents THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE

Second Stage Reading Series presents The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, written by Charles Busch, produced by Phil Johnson, directed by Kim Strassburger.

Featuring Wendy Waddell, Debra Wanger, Phil Johnson, Jill Drexler & Alex Guzman.

An award-winning hit at the Manhattan Theatre Club and on Broadway, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife is the hilarious, Tony-nominated comedy about Marjorie, a self-absorbed, culture-obsessed Upper West Side doctor's wife who is plunged into mid-life crisis when her flamboyant childhood friend turns up for an unexpected visit.

Wednesday, March 16 7:30pm $15 General Admission

Legler Benbough Theatre at Alliant University

9783 Avenue of Nations, San Diego 92131

