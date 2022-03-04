Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Roustabouts Theatre Co. Presents THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE

Featuring Wendy Waddell, Debra Wanger, Phil Johnson, Jill Drexler & Alex Guzman.

Mar. 4, 2022  
Second Stage Reading Series presents The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, written by Charles Busch, produced by Phil Johnson, directed by Kim Strassburger.

An award-winning hit at the Manhattan Theatre Club and on Broadway, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife is the hilarious, Tony-nominated comedy about Marjorie, a self-absorbed, culture-obsessed Upper West Side doctor's wife who is plunged into mid-life crisis when her flamboyant childhood friend turns up for an unexpected visit.

Wednesday, March 16 7:30pm $15 General Admission
Legler Benbough Theatre at Alliant University
9783 Avenue of Nations, San Diego 92131
Tickets & More Info



