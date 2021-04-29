Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Orange County Women's Chorus Invites You To Zoom Out

Featuring works from Japan, Argentina, Cuba, Croatia, and more.

Apr. 29, 2021  

The Orange County Women's Chorus Invites You To Zoom Out

After a year of computer screens and cancelled plans, The Orange County Women's Chorus wants to remind audiences of the wide world that awaits us in the post-pandemic era, and that we've always been able to visit through music.

The spring performance is filled with songs about journeys and the places they take us. Open the interactive program and enjoy Johannes Brahms' songs of wanderlust (featuring our friends from Men in Blaque); works from Japan, Argentina, Cuba, Croatia, and more; and a unique virtual collaboration with Zedashe, a musical ensemble from the Republic of Georgia, and the University of Chicago Women's Ensemble.

This program is free of charge. Sign up for the chorus email newsletter by May 15 to receive your program link, or visit our website (ocwomenschorus.org). To sign up go to: https://ocwomenschorus.org/contact/ or text OCWC to 22828.


