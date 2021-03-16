The Old Globe Receives Highest Ratings for Financial Health, Accountability, and Transparency

The Old Globe has announced it has earned the highest ratings from two independent organizations that evaluate not-for-profit charities for financial health, accountability, and transparency. The Globe has received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. These ratings are an assurance that gifts made to The Old Globe are put to maximum use to create artistic and arts engagement opportunities that enrich lives in communities across San Diego County. Their loyal family of donors can be confident that their vital contributions will help The Old Globe make theatre matter to more people.

Charity Navigator, the nation's largest and most-utilized evaluator of charities, uses ratings to provide clear, objective, and reliable assessments of both the financial health and the accountability and transparency of charities. The Old Globe 's four-star rating indicates that the organization "exceeds industry standards and outperforms most charities in our cause," and shows donors "how efficiently [the Globe] will use their support today, how well it has sustained its programs and services over time, and their level of commitment to good governance, best practices, and openness with information." By utilizing Charity Navigator ratings, donors can learn how a not-for-profit like the Globe compares with 160,000 charities throughout the country. To view The Old Globe 's profile on Charity Navigator, click here.

GuideStar is the world's first and largest source of not-for-profit information, with data on 2.4 million current and formerly IRS-recognized not-for-profits. To reach the Platinum level, The Old Globe was required to provide "in-depth financial information; qualitative information about goals, strategies, and capabilities; and quantitative information about results and progress toward our mission." By taking the time to provide this information, the Globe has "demonstrated its commitment to transparency and to giving donors and funders meaningful data to evaluate the organization." To view The Old Globe 's profile on GuideStar, click here.

The Old Globe is pleased that these two services have placed us among the very highest-rated charities in the region and in the nation," said The Old Globe 's Audrey S. Geisel Managing Director Timothy Shields . "This recognition serves to assure donors that their contributions are appropriately used by the Globe in pursuit of our mission to serve the public good throughout our community."

Note: All in-person Globe productions and events have been postponed until further notice; all dates are subject to change. In the meantime, the Globe recently announced a new 2021 lineup of programming, including free online work to continue reaching the San Diego community, and in-person shows when they are able to return to their theatres in Balboa Park.

Hamlet: On the Radio will air in partnership with KPBS beginning April 23. The Globe's Barry Edelstein directs this audio revival of the Globe's 2017's smash-hit production of Shakespeare's exhilarating tragedy. Associated free programs include Thinking Shakespeare Live: Infinite Book, the latest installment of Edelstein's popular series; the online exhibit Shakespeare in San Diego: The Virtual Experience; their sixth annual Happy Birthday, Mr. Shakespeare! AXIS event; Vicki and Carl Zeiger Virtual Insights Seminars; and the return of On Book: The Old Globe 's Shakespeare Reading Group.

Current online arts engagement programs include AETV Theatre Shorts mini-lessons; Community Voices: Comedy Edition writing workshops; new middle school and high school Globe to Go focused resources, a part of School in the Park, which offers free downloadable K-5 resources for teaching; season 3 of Reflecting Shakespeare TV, a digital version of the transformative initiative offered at prisons; the exploration of modern poetry The Poet's Tree; Creative Youth Studio, a series of professional development opportunities for youth and high-school theatre enthusiasts; collaborative Mad Libs-style program Word Up!; the AXIS events Happy Birthday, Mr. Shakespeare! and Día de Muertos/Day of the Dead; and another year of the Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio and Theatre Design Studio for high school students and recent graduates.