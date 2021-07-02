Teen Ballet Dancer Launches GoFundMe to Raise Money to Attend Princess Grace Academy

One young ballet dancer from San Diego is raising money so he can attend the Princess Grace Academy in Monaco, CBS8 reports.

In May, 14-year-old Marcus Taylor went to Tampa, Florida and danced as part of the Youth America Grand Prix. He won the national ballet championship in his age group.

Marcus was awarded a scholarship to attend the prestigious Princess Grace Academy in Monaco. He will receive tuition to attend but his family needs assistance to cover the cost of room and board.

He has launched a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising $16,000.

Tim Ney with Armed Services YMCA is helping to promote the GoFundMe page and has a donor willing to match the first $500.

"Every dollar counts and if we can help this young man get to his goal and get to Monaco to the Princess Grace Academy that would be fantastic," said Tim.

To make a donation or learn more, visit Marcus' GoFundMe page here.