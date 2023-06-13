Teatro San Diego Releases Casting For WEST SIDE STORY

Teatro San Diego has announced casting for their highly anticipated production of WEST SIDE STORY. Conceived by Jerome Robbins with music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, with a book by Arthur Laurents.

The historical and highly acclaimed TONY and Oscar winning musical, will be helmed by Michelle Alves. It will be an unprecedented production for the Mid-City community of City Heights San Diego in scope and access. With a cast size of 22 professional actors, the entirety of the West Side Story run will be offered completely free to the public at the City Heights Performance Annex. The show will run weekends Fridays-Sundays, August 18-27 at 3795 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92105. For ticket information: Click Here

Michelle Alves will be making her Teatro San Diego directorial debut, the rest of the creative team will comprise of Jerrica Ignacio and Matt Ignacio as co-Music Directors with David Limon serving as assistant music director; Hannah Balagot and Julio Catano-Yee will serve as répétiteurs of the Jerome Robbins original concept; Reiko Huffman (co-Production Manager), will serve as scenic consultant; Kevin "Blax" Burroughs (co-Production Manager) will be the lighting designer; Emily Carter (Costumer in Residence) of Embelinaa, coming off a 2022 BroadwayWorld nomination for her work on The Wiz, will serve as costume designer; Ms.JHawk (Stage Manager in Residence) will serve as stage manager with Ryan Burtanog as assistant stage manager.

Starring Ina Lelevier (Maria), Mason Ballard (Tony), Maya Sofia (Anita), Tyler Tafolla (Riff), Enrique Arana (Bernardo), Salima Gangani (Rosalia), Maura McMillan (Action), Josiah Lopez (Chino), Alyssa "Ajay" Junious (Consuelo/Dance Captain), Kylie Stucki (Anybodys), Joaquin Robledo (A-Rab), William Lanham (Baby John), Ben Monts (Diesel), Elise Schaffroth (Graziella), Audrey Deubig (Velma), Zara Exconde (Minnie), Cat Rojo (Teresita), Mia Rivera (Francisca), Steffi Carter (Pepe) and Ethan Balajadia (Toro).

"Teatro San Diego's purpose is to raise the visibility of the underrepresented communities of San Diego and bring theatre physically closer to the people with less access to the performing arts. Teatro San Diego believes that more female artists should be in prominent positions in the arts: directing, writing, choreography, music directing, lighting, costume, scenic and sound design. Theatre belongs to all genders, races, differing abilities and sexual orientations." For more information visit Click Here