Teatro San Diego Releases Casting For WEST SIDE STORY

Michelle Alves will be making her Teatro San Diego directorial debut.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review: DESTINY OF DESIRE at The Old Globe Is Both a Love Letter and A Parody of The Telen Photo 3 Review: DESTINY OF DESIRE at The Old Globe Is Both a Love Letter and A Parody of The Telenovela Genre
HEREVILLE, A New Jewish Musical - Takes The Stage At The Old Globe Theatre This Weekend Photo 4 HEREVILLE, A New Jewish Musical - Takes The Stage At The Old Globe Theatre This Weekend

Teatro San Diego Releases Casting For WEST SIDE STORY

Teatro San Diego Releases Casting For WEST SIDE STORY

Teatro San Diego has announced casting for their highly anticipated production of WEST SIDE STORY. Conceived by Jerome Robbins with music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, with a book by Arthur Laurents.

The historical and highly acclaimed TONY and Oscar winning musical, will be helmed by Michelle Alves. It will be an unprecedented production for the Mid-City community of City Heights San Diego in scope and access. With a cast size of 22 professional actors, the entirety of the West Side Story run will be offered completely free to the public at the City Heights Performance Annex. The show will run weekends Fridays-Sundays, August 18-27 at 3795 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92105. For ticket information: Click Here

Michelle Alves will be making her Teatro San Diego directorial debut, the rest of the creative team will comprise of Jerrica Ignacio and Matt Ignacio as co-Music Directors with David Limon serving as assistant music director; Hannah Balagot and Julio Catano-Yee will serve as répétiteurs of the Jerome Robbins original concept; Reiko Huffman (co-Production Manager), will serve as scenic consultant; Kevin "Blax" Burroughs (co-Production Manager) will be the lighting designer; Emily Carter (Costumer in Residence) of Embelinaa, coming off a 2022 BroadwayWorld nomination for her work on The Wiz, will serve as costume designer; Ms.JHawk (Stage Manager in Residence) will serve as stage manager with Ryan Burtanog as assistant stage manager.

Starring Ina Lelevier (Maria), Mason Ballard (Tony), Maya Sofia (Anita), Tyler Tafolla (Riff), Enrique Arana (Bernardo), Salima Gangani (Rosalia), Maura McMillan (Action), Josiah Lopez (Chino), Alyssa "Ajay" Junious (Consuelo/Dance Captain), Kylie Stucki (Anybodys), Joaquin Robledo (A-Rab), William Lanham (Baby John), Ben Monts (Diesel), Elise Schaffroth (Graziella), Audrey Deubig (Velma), Zara Exconde (Minnie), Cat Rojo (Teresita), Mia Rivera (Francisca), Steffi Carter (Pepe) and Ethan Balajadia (Toro).

"Teatro San Diego's purpose is to raise the visibility of the underrepresented communities of San Diego and bring theatre physically closer to the people with less access to the performing arts. Teatro San Diego believes that more female artists should be in prominent positions in the arts: directing, writing, choreography, music directing, lighting, costume, scenic and sound design. Theatre belongs to all genders, races, differing abilities and sexual orientations." For more information visit Click Here




RELATED STORIES - San Diego

1
Teatro San Diego Releases Casting For WEST SIDE STORY Photo
Teatro San Diego Releases Casting For WEST SIDE STORY

Teatro San Diego has announced casting for their highly anticipated production of WEST SIDE STORY. Conceived by Jerome Robbins with music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, with a book by Arthur Laurents.

2
CRSSD Festival Announces Lineup For Fall 2023 Edition Photo
CRSSD Festival Announces Lineup For Fall 2023 Edition

Over sixteen editions, CRSSD Festival has successfully created its own unique enclave for the global electronic music community in its own backyard. Fostered with the goal of connecting the best and brightest of clubland with a setting that personifies the ease and comfort of Southern California, the event remains a pillar of the international festival calendar.

3
Sonya Tayeh, Jenn Freeman & Holland Andrews IS IT THURSDAY YET? to Premiere at La Joll Photo
Sonya Tayeh, Jenn Freeman & Holland Andrews' IS IT THURSDAY YET? to Premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in July

La Jolla Playhouse’s production of Is It Thursday Yet? will premiere July 11 – August 6 in the Playhouse’s Forum Theatre. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Review: PUBLIC ENEMY at New Fortune Theatre Company Photo
Review: PUBLIC ENEMY at New Fortune Theatre Company

New Fortune Theatre Company brings the West Coast premiere of PUBLIC ENEMY, a streamlined new version of Henrik Ibsen’s AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, to the stage.  With a talented cast, this one act shows that the idea of truth is dangerous to the “greater good” as defined by those in power has always been a relevant one.  PUBLIC ENEMY is playing through July 2nd. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play' Video
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play'
View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# INDEPENDENCE DAY CONCERT & FIREWORKS FEATURING URBAN RENEWAL PROJECT AND NAVY BAND SOUTHWEST’S 32ND STREET BRASS BAND
California Center for the Arts, Escondido (7/04-7/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Musica en la Plaza: Fercho
California Center for the Arts, Escondido (6/30-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Head Over Heels
Diversionary Theatre (5/25-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Silkworms", a world premiere by local playwright Connie Terwilliger
Lamplighters Community Theatre (6/02-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cabaret
OB Playhouse (7/21-8/20)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Love, Loss and What I Wore
PowPAC (6/16-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ultimate Christmas Show (abridged)
Oceanside Theatre Company (12/08-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# IT: A Pennywise Parody Musical
OB Playhouse (9/22-10/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Welcome to Sleepy Hollow
Oceanside Theatre Company (10/06-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Silkworms
Lamplighters Community Theatre (6/02-6/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You