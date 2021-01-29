Teatro San Diego Announces First Cabaret

In order to promote and achieve its mission, Teatro San Diego will be launching their first fundraising efforts. Starting February 6th, 2021 Teatro San Diego will be streaming their very first cabaret for $8 suggested donations on their fiscal sponsorship page Donate.

Starring Nico DeJesus (Pretty Woman), Reanne Acasio (How The Grinch Stole Christmas), Kevin "Blax" Burroughs, Chris Bona, Laura Odette Sandoval, Shelby Beltran, Leonardo Ebanks, Sarah Marie Hernandez, Mikaela Celeste and Shelby Beltran.

Teatro San Diego exists to raise the visibility of underrepresented communities in southern San Diego. It executes as an organization following their core values Respect, Quality, Representation, Equity and Inspiration. Teatro San Diego is raising funds to serve its mission of providing arts education, professional dance and theatre performances to all people. They offer tuition free performing arts classes to students at title 1 schools and the Kumeyaay Nation.

The performance will stream on their YouTube channel accessed through their website www.TeatroSanDiego.org