Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Teatro San Diego Announces First Cabaret

The event takes place on February 6th, 2021.

Jan. 29, 2021  

In order to promote and achieve its mission, Teatro San Diego will be launching their first fundraising efforts. Starting February 6th, 2021 Teatro San Diego will be streaming their very first cabaret for $8 suggested donations on their fiscal sponsorship page Donate.

Starring Nico DeJesus (Pretty Woman), Reanne Acasio (How The Grinch Stole Christmas), Kevin "Blax" Burroughs, Chris Bona, Laura Odette Sandoval, Shelby Beltran, Leonardo Ebanks, Sarah Marie Hernandez, Mikaela Celeste and Shelby Beltran.

Teatro San Diego exists to raise the visibility of underrepresented communities in southern San Diego. It executes as an organization following their core values Respect, Quality, Representation, Equity and Inspiration. Teatro San Diego is raising funds to serve its mission of providing arts education, professional dance and theatre performances to all people. They offer tuition free performing arts classes to students at title 1 schools and the Kumeyaay Nation.

The performance will stream on their YouTube channel accessed through their website www.TeatroSanDiego.org


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
May Break Into Song Onsie
Broadway Strong T-Shirt
Warning: May Break Into Song Sticker

Related Articles View More San Diego Stories   Shows
San Diego Repertory Theatre and Amigos del REP Present ANNA IN THE TROPICS Live Stream Rea Photo

San Diego Repertory Theatre and Amigos del REP Present ANNA IN THE TROPICS Live Stream Reading

San Diego Musical Theatre Announces DATE NIGHT Photo

San Diego Musical Theatre Announces DATE NIGHT

San Diego Opera Plans More Adaptive Programming Following the Success of LA BOHEME Photo

San Diego Opera Plans More Adaptive Programming Following the Success of LA BOHEME

Dates Announced For THE FINISH LINE COMMISSION: February 2021 Photo

Dates Announced For THE FINISH LINE COMMISSION: February 2021


More Hot Stories For You

  • Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Biopic Pushed to Summer 2022
  • Tony and Emmy Award-Winning Actor Cicely Tyson Passes Away at 96
  • Audible and DC Announce Second and Third Installments Of Audio Drama THE SANDMAN
  • HFPA to Host WOMEN BREAKING BARRIERS: AN INDUSTRY SHIFT? Panel Discussion At 2021 Sundance Film Festival