TUESDAY NIGHT COMICS Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre

Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them.

Nov. 19, 2021  

Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them.

The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, ETC...RATED R

Line-up includes:

MCL - Host

Kevin Johnson - Headliner

Lisa Gilbert - Feature Act

Jessica Rojas - Opening Act

Ron Houston - Musical Act

TUESDAY NIGHT COMICS will occur on December 14, 2021 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $39. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase seats.


