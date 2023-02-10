THE SPIRIT OF HARRIET TUBMAN Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents THE SPIRIT OF HARRIET TUBMAN starring Leslie McCurdy next month. Performances run March 6 and 7, 2023 at 7:30pm.

BOX OFFICE: (858) 481-1055 or www.northcoastrep.org

There are many plays about Harriet Tubman, but none share her entire life story like a visit with THE SPIRIT OF HARRIET TUBMAN. Leslie invokes the "spirit" of Harriet Tubman as she portrays the life of the famous Underground Railroad conductor, recreating stories familiar and some rarely told, using words said to have been Harriet Tubman's own. Through it all, we learn of the faith and conviction that drove Harriet Tubman to follow her dreams as the spirit of the past connects with the present, to inspire her charges to have the courage to do the same in envisioning their future. Called "a powerful, must see performance - the whole family can enjoy".