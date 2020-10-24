THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Experience Comes To The Drive-In In San Marcos

One Night Only on Friday, October 30th at 8pm.

CCAE Theatricals in association with The California Center for the Arts, Escondido announce the cast of the cult-classic horror spoof The Rocky Horror Picture Show. "Rocky Horror" is based on a musical by the same name and stars Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, and Barry Bostwick. The Rocky Horror Picture Show helped shape conditions of cult film's transition from art-house to grind-house style. The film developed a cult following in 1976 at the Waverly Theatre in New York, which developed into a standardized ritual. This tradition will continue at the Drive-In at Cal State San Marcos; the film screening will come complete with a shadow cast, performing musical numbers live on stage, while they also play overhead on screen! One Night Only on Friday, October 30th at 8pm. For tickets, call 800-988-4253 or visit www.artcenter.org/event/drive-in-rocky-horror-picture-show.

There's a light over at Frankenstein place! A newly engaged couple gets caught in a storm and stop at the home of a mad transvestite scientist, Dr Frank-N-Furter, unveiling his new creation, a sort of Frankenstein-style monster in the form of an artificially made, fully grown, physically perfect muscle man named "Rocky", complete "with blond hair and a tan".

The cast is led by Rocky Horror veteran Dennis Tong as Frank-N-Furter, originally from Los Angeles, (Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, the Emcee in Cabaret, and Bobby in A Chorus Line. Film/TV: Donte in A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper); Craig Ramsay plays the role of Rocky, from Ontario, Canada (pre-Broadway production of Mamma Mia, Stephen Sondheim & Hal Prince's Bounce, the 2004 revival of Fiddler on the Roof and the original production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang); Drew Bradford as Brad Majors (Diana at the La Jolla Playhouse; The Addams Family at The Welk Resort; Little Women with The Barn Stage Company; and Rock of Ages with Cygnet); Emma Nossal plays Janet Weiss (A Chorus Line at the Welk Resort Theatre, 42nd Street at Candlelight and Hairspray with San Diego Musical Theatre); Luke H. Jacobs takes on the role of Riff Raff (Victor/Victoria, The Producers at Moonlight along with many productions at SDMT, Lamb's, Cygnet, NCRT, the Welk, Barn Stage Company, and Diversionary); Erica Marie Weisz as Magenta (Addams Family: The Musical, Guys and Dolls, Gypsy, Little Women, Hello Dolly, Sweeney Todd, Breaking Up Is Hard To Do); Tatiana Monique Alvarez as Columbia is a Los Angeles based Cuban, Puerto Rican (West Side Story, Newsies, Mamma Mia, and Beauty and the Beast, National Tour of Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Fantasmic! at the Disneyland Resort); and Bryan Barbarin takes on the role of Eddie and Dr. Scott. Drew Boudreau will take on the role of the Emcee and lead the night's festivities! Janet Pitcher provides the costume design.

Enhance your performance experience - "Rocky Horror Survival Kits" will be available for purchase. Bags include bubbles, newspaper, glow stick, noisemaker, party hat, a playing card and a red marker for any "virgins" who might be in your car (while supplies last). May be purchased ahead of time with your ticket.

