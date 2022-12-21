THE FERRYMAN Announced At The Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The play will be the first in the newly renovated and renamed Conrad Prebys Theatre at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center.

Dec. 21, 2022  
New Village Arts (NVA), North County's cultural hub will present playwright Jez Butterworth's masterful international Tony Award winning Best Play (2019) "The Ferryman" January 27-March 5, 2023 (opening February 4) - in the first United States production after Broadway - and the first in the newly renovated and renamed Conrad Prebys Theatre at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center.

"From the moment I finished reading Jez Butterworth's "The Ferryman" I knew it would be the highlight of my 20+ year career to be able to direct the show," said Kristianne Kurner, Founder and Executive Artistic Director. "I was immediately drawn in by the way it addresses the effect of violence in society through the lens of an epic family story. There is so much joy, laughter, romance and play amidst the stark realities of the North of Ireland in 1981."

I've spent my career focused on the work of the actor and I can't imagine a better play and a better cast to bring that work to fruition. I'm also proud that we are bringing a diverse group of actors and designers together to tell this universal story. All of us at New Village Arts are honored to bring this incredible show to our community."

The renaming comes as the arts center has its auditorium modernized and public spaces redesigned to be a cultural gathering space and arts education center for the community. The project is being underwritten by The Next Stage, a $2.5-million fundraising campaign supported by the Conrad Prebys Foundation and the Sahm Family Foundation.

"The Ferryman" takes place in Armagh, 1981 during the heart of The Troubles. The Carney farmhouse in Northern Ireland is a hive of activity with preparations for the annual harvest. A day of hard work on the land and a traditional night of feasting and celebrations lie ahead. But this year they will be interrupted by a visitor. It is the winner of the 2019 Tony Award and universally acknowledged as one of the greatest plays of the modern era. The play won the Evening Standard Theatre Award and the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Play during its West End run and the New York Drama Critics' Circle, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Awards for Best Play for its Broadway run.




THE FERRYMAN


Regional Premiere

Previews Jan 27 - Feb 3, 2023
Opening: February 4, 2023
Runs Feb 4 - March 5, 2023

Directed by Kristianne Kurner
Written by Jez Butterworth

New Village Arts, 2787 State St. Carlsbad CA 92008 - next to the Carlsbad Village Train Station. Tickets and information at NewVillageArts.org. or by calling 760.433.3245.



