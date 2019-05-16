THE FANTASTICKS Opens At PLP, Helps Families In Need

Point Loma Playhouse wraps its 2019 season with The Fantasticks by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt. The Fantasticks had its premiere opening in 1960 and remained on the New York stage through 2002 making it the longest running musical ever with 17, 162 performances. A 2006 revival ran for another 4,390 performances.

The musical is a simple love story between a boy and a girl with their meddling fathers. There is a made-up feud, a wall, and a cast of characters that includes pirates, Indians, and a Shakespearean actor who highlight the whimsical fable featuring beautiful songs including the classic "Try to Remember".

The Fantasticks is directed by Jerry Pilato, with musical direction by Nina Gilbert, special choreography designed by George Bailey, set and lighting designed by Jay Maloney. The cast includes: Kaivan Ameen, Heather Armstrong, Sky Molina, Brian Evans, Tom Fitzpatrick, Richard Rivera, Ryan Nebreja and Madeline Tamlove.

Point Loma Playhouse is a proud member of the San Diego Theatre Connection which has partnered this production to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego. A RED SHOE is in the lobby at every performance. ALL donations collected during the show's run will benefit families staying at the Ronald McDonald House while their children are hospitalized at Rady Children's Hospital. Follow San Diego Theatre Connection on social media: Facebook/Instagram @sdtheatreconnection Twitter @sd_theatre

The Fantasticks takes to the stage at Point Loma Playhouse located at 3035 Talbot Street 92106, in the historic Point Loma Assembly.

The show will run from May 17th, 2019 through June 2nd, 2019 on Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00 pm and Sundays at 2:30 pm.

Tickets can be purchased at www.pointlomaplayhouse.com or at the door on the night of the performance. Please specify if you have special seating needs so they can be accommodated.





