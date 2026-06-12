THE FAMILY ALBUM to Make World Premiere at La Jolla Playhouse

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La Jolla Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for its world-premiere production of The Family Album, book by Sam Chanse, music and lyrics by MILCK (aka Connie K. Lim) and AG (aka Adrianne Gonzalez), conceived by MILCK and Jess McLeod, story by Sam Chanse, MILCK and Jess McLeod, directed by Jess McLeod. A La Jolla Playhouse commission, The Family Album will run in the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre July 17 – August 16. For tickets and information, visit lajollaplayhouse.org.

The cast features Marc delaCruz as Daniel; Aury Krebs as Mia; Claire Kwon as Young Mia (July 17 – August 8); Jodi Long as Sylvia; Paul Nakauchi as Henry; Courtney Reed as Charlotte, and Kendyl Sayuri Yokoyama as Young Mia (August 9 – closing), along with understudies Eleen Hsu, Kevin Shiu, Charlotte Mary Wen and Kendyl Sayuri Yokoyama.

The creative team includes Bryan Perri, Music Supervisor; Lyndon Pugeda, Music Director; AG, Orchestrator; Wilson Chin, Scenic Design; Hahnji Jang (장한지), Costume Design; Amanda Zieve, Lighting Design; Justin Stasiw, Sound Design; Kate Murray, CSA, and Hannah Reinert, Casting; Dean Remington, Stage Manager; and Alexa Burn and Jack Ganguly, Assistant Stage Managers.

Singer-songwriter Mia Bing has been hustling for years and is desperate to break through in the music industry. Just as she receives the call that could change her career, she's pulled back to her childhood home, where she's once again the “disappointing” daughter of her Asian immigrant parents, still haunted by an unresolved secret. Mia must learn to use her voice to confront and heal from the past. In 2017, MILCK and AG's “Quiet,” a song about MILCK's survivor journey, became a viral sensation around the world. That same spirit inspired them, along with playwright Sam Chanse and director Jess McLeod, to draw on each of their personal stories to create The Family Album, a powerful and uplifting original musical about finding and reclaiming your voice and using it for change.

“The Family Album is a bold, full throated new musical that is (proudly!) a La Jolla Playhouse commission,” said La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director Jessica Stone. “Songwriters MILCK and AG, book writer Sam Chanse, and director Jess McLeod have created a piece that expertly weaves comedy and affection throughout a tale that sheds light on how we are shaped by our family and the world around us – and who we might become when we learn to break free of those expectations. I can't wait for audiences to experience the sheer musical power and giant beating heart of this extraordinary piece.”

La Jolla Playhouse is a place where artists and audiences come together to create what's new and next in the American theatre, from Tony Award-winning productions to imaginative programs for young audiences, to interactive experiences outside our theatre walls. Founded in 1947 by Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire and Mel Ferrer, the Playhouse is currently led by Artistic Director Jessica Stone and Managing Director Debby Buchholz. La Jolla Playhouse is internationally renowned for the development of new plays and musicals, including mounting 130 world premieres, commissioning 70 new works, and sending 37 productions to Broadway, garnering a total of 44 Tony Awards, as well as the 1993 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre. Learn more at lajollaplayhouse.org.

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