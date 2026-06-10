THE ADDAMS FAMILY to Inaugurate Trinity Theatre Company's New Carlsbad Location

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Trinity Theatre Company has announced they have leased a second space at the Shoppes In Carlsbad. With this addition to their current space at the Mission Vally Mall, Trinity will be doubling their outreach into the community. The new space will be helmed by Connor Boyd, Regional Manager of Trinity Carlsbad. Auditions for The Adaams Family (ages 8-18), the inaugural production in the new Carlsbad space, will take place at the end of August. Trinity will also host an open house with performances and activities for the community to check out the space on September 19th. Trinity is currently seeking survey feedback from their North County neighbors regarding plans for additional arts programming. Learn more about the Carlsbad space and take the survey HERE.

Artistic Director, Sean Boyd, shared “When we opened our space in the Mission Valley Mall three years ago - we were leaning into a new model. We dropped Trinity's performance, theatre education and community outreach in the middle of a commercial entity. We all know that the explosion of e-commerce has translated to a decline in attendance at malls. We saw that as an opportunity to help reconnect the community to a commercial space - with performance art as the conduit. We have been delighted with the response and attendance that we have seen in the Mission Valley Mall over the past three years. We have some incredible partnerships with our corporate neighbors - and our community programming - for all ages - has thrived.”

Boyd continued “We know the Mission Valley model works. From our theatre education programming for our youngest of friends - Trinity Tots - all the way up to our Senior programming with Living Room Readers - we have enjoyed incredible community engagement and growth. Our auditions and attendance for all productions from our youth plays to our Grown Up Stage productions are packed with new friends. However, those programs are inaccessible to a large portion of our community due to geography. San Diego is a massive county. Expanding into a second market gives neighboring North County communities a better entry point. Currently, there is no year round arts education service in Carlsbad. Nor is there year round arts programming for seniors and military. We have created those programs in our Mission Valley space and look forward to sharing them in North County.”

About Trinity Theatre Company

Helmed by Artistic Director, Sean Boyd, Trinity Theatre Company (TTC) renders productions of great societal value in hopes of unifying friends, family, and community. TTC believes all individuals wishing to participate in the performing arts should have a venue in which they inspire and are inspired. Our shows merge the talents of seasoned performers as well as spirited newcomers, jointly engaged in both performance and technical aspects of theatre.

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