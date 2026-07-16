Interview: Chris Rubio of TARZAN: BEAT OF THE JUNGLE at Arms Wide Open At Mt. Helix Amphitheatre

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This summer, Arms Wide Open returns live musical theatre to the Mt. Helix Amphitheatre with Tarzan: Beat of the Jungle, running July 17 through August 2, 2026. Directed and choreographed by Christopher Rubio, with musical direction by Terry Hendricks and production management by Yvonne Rubio, the production combines live percussion, dance, and a cast of 71 performers to tell the familiar story of Tarzan through a new artistic lens. We spoke with Rubio about reimagining the musical, reviving a beloved outdoor venue, and how inclusion remains at the heart of Arms Wide Open's mission.

What made Tarzan, Beat of the Jungle the right production for Arms Wide Open's Inspire program, and what excites you most about directing this particular version of the story?

I chose Tarzan: The Stage Musical and gave it a fresh new identity with the title Tarzan: Beat of the Jungle. This concept was a natural fit because it builds on the foundation I have established over the years through drumming and dance. I have developed a strong network of talented performers skilled in both disciplines, allowing me to create a production driven by rhythm, movement, and storytelling. Beyond the performance elements, the music and storyline of Tarzan strongly align with our organization's mission. At its heart, the musical is a story about love, acceptance, belonging, and appreciating others regardless of their differences. Those themes reflect the values we strive to promote through every production we create. By reimagining the show as Tarzan: Beat of the Jungle, I wanted to emphasize the heartbeat of the jungle—its music, its culture, and its message that our differences make us stronger when we come together as one community.

The production promises live percussion, dance, LED screens, stilts, trampolines, and a cast of 71 performers. How have you balanced these large-scale theatrical elements while keeping the heart of the performances at the center?

The show is truly a spectacle, combining powerful music, dynamic choreography, and breathtaking visual moments. At the same time, we have remained faithful to the heart of Tarzan's story, allowing key moments to breathe so audiences can fully connect with the characters and their journey. This thoughtful balance creates a natural flow between high-energy performances and emotional storytelling, ensuring that audiences leave not only entertained but also with a deeper appreciation of the show's timeless message of love, family, acceptance, and belonging.

Director and choreographer Christopher Rubio

Returning live theatre to the Mt. Helix Amphitheatre after a decade is a personal milestone for you. What has it meant to help bring this historic venue back to life, and how has the space influenced your vision for the production?

Bringing musical theatre back to Mt. Helix has been an incredible honor. I am immensely proud of what our cast, crew, creative team, and volunteers have accomplished together. This production has been especially meaningful to me because of my personal history on the hill, where I first experienced the joy of performing. To return in a leadership role and help revive this tradition has been both humbling and deeply rewarding.

I truly believe our community needs more opportunities to gather for live performances. Theatre has a unique ability to bring people together—to celebrate music, dance, storytelling, and artistic expression while creating lasting memories with family and friends. It strengthens community, inspires creativity, and reminds us of the power of shared experiences. Most importantly, Tarzan: Beat of the Jungle reflects a mission that is close to my heart: inclusion. Through this production, we celebrate the belief that every person, regardless of their background or ability, deserves a place to belong, to contribute, and to shine. That message is woven throughout the story and embodied by the incredible individuals who have come together to make this production possible. My hope is that audiences leave not only entertained by an unforgettable theatrical experience, but also inspired by the beauty of acceptance, compassion, and the strength that comes from embracing our differences.

For someone who has never experienced an Arms Wide Open production, what do you hope they take away from Tarzan, Beat of the Jungle—not only as a piece of theatre, but as an example of what inclusive storytelling can achieve?

My hope is that every audience member leaves the theatre feeling inspired not only by the performances and the story of Tarzan: Beat of the Jungle, but also by what they witnessed on stage. This production is a celebration of humanity and a reminder that, despite our differences in backgrounds, abilities, or beliefs, we all share the same desire to be accepted, valued, and loved.

Theatre has the power to bring people together in ways few other experiences can. I hope this production encourages our community to celebrate one another, embrace our differences as strengths, and recognize that everyone deserves a place where they belong. If audiences leave with a renewed sense of compassion, connection, and appreciation for one another, then we have accomplished something far greater than putting on a great show—we have helped strengthen the community through the arts.

Whether you're discovering Arms Wide Open for the first time or returning for another production, audiences can expect an evening where music, movement, and inclusive storytelling take center stage.

How To Get Tickets

Tarzan: Beat of the Jungle runs July 17 through August 2, 2026, at the Mt. Helix Amphitheatre. For ticket and showtime details, please go to https://www.armswideopensd.com/

Photo credit: Arms Wide Open

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