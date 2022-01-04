Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Symphony San Jose Presents Gershwin, Copland, Bernstein, Ellington, January 22-23

pixeltracker

Jazz, Blues and Broadway meet Classical Concert Hall.

Jan. 4, 2022  

Symphony San Jose Presents Gershwin, Copland, Bernstein, Ellington, January 22-23

Symphony San Jose presents American Masters, January 22 - 23, featuring works from Gershwin, Copland, Bernstein and "Duke" Ellington.

Four composers, whose works defined America in the '30s and '40s, come together on one grand program: George Gershwin, Aaron Copland, Leonard Bernstein, and Duke Ellington.

Copland's expansive, optimistic Appalachian Spring became known as "the quintessential American sound." In fact, all four composers could stake that claim. Gershwin and Bernstein each gave us a brilliant mix of symphonic music, jazz and Broadway. And Duke Ellington's stunning reflection on Black history from slavery to the Harlem Renaissance is considered one of the greatest examples of long-form jazz. Drawing on the blues, soaring gospel music, work songs, swing, and more, Ellington created an all-American orchestral masterpiece.

Learn more at 408.286.2600 or www.symphonysanjose.org.


Related Articles View More San Diego Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Ten Tenors to Return to Popejoy Hall
  • THE RING LEADER Begins Performances At The Black Box January 7
  • Upstart Crows Perform RICHARD II in January
  • Canadian Brass Returns To Popejoy Hall in January 2022