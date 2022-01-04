Symphony San Jose Presents Gershwin, Copland, Bernstein, Ellington, January 22-23

Symphony San Jose presents American Masters, January 22 - 23, featuring works from Gershwin, Copland, Bernstein and "Duke" Ellington.

Four composers, whose works defined America in the '30s and '40s, come together on one grand program: George Gershwin, Aaron Copland, Leonard Bernstein, and Duke Ellington.

Copland's expansive, optimistic Appalachian Spring became known as "the quintessential American sound." In fact, all four composers could stake that claim. Gershwin and Bernstein each gave us a brilliant mix of symphonic music, jazz and Broadway. And Duke Ellington's stunning reflection on Black history from slavery to the Harlem Renaissance is considered one of the greatest examples of long-form jazz. Drawing on the blues, soaring gospel music, work songs, swing, and more, Ellington created an all-American orchestral masterpiece.

Learn more at 408.286.2600 or www.symphonysanjose.org.