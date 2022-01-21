Sunday Drag Brunches Come to 3Below Theaters

San Jose Playhouse presents Wigs, Waffles, and Wine! (A Sunday Drag Brunch) one Sunday a month.

Performances are Sunday, February 13 at 11:00 am; Sunday, March 27 at 11:00 am; and Sunday, April 24 at 11:00 am.

If you think brunch is the perfect meal, wait until you try a Drag Brunch! San Jose Playhouse is pairing our delicious Liege (Belgium) waffles and sparkling mimosas with wig-wearing, lip-syncing, daring drag queens who will "werk" to make sure you have a "mahvelous" morning!

Tickets: Admission: $25 (includes bottomless OJ). Admission Plus Dining: $35 to $40

Online tickets and menus at https://sanjoseplayhouse.org/wigs-waffles-wine/ 408.404.7711

Must be 18 years or older to attend.

WIGS, WAFFLES, AND WINE presents gorgeous drag queens performing to your favorite songs, while interacting with the crowd, and making plenty of irreverent jokes-all while the audience enjoys waffle creations, gourmet hotdogs, mimosas, champagne and wine "cock"tails. Adults only...eighteen and up. Visit the website to check out the Dining Combos, A La Carte Items, and Wine and Beverage Options.

WooWoo Monroe is a local celebrity drag artist (AKA: George Downes) who has been entertaining bay area crowds for 9 years. WooWoo is a huge asset to the San Jose community and often volunteers for fundraising events and other community building projects. WooWoo recently made a return to the theatrical stage, in the Sunnyvale Community Players production of La Cage aux Folles where he was able to blend his love of theater and drag into the role of Albin/ZaZa. Some of his theatrical credits include Big River, West Side Story, Fame, Pippin, Bye Bye Birdie, and Sugar. WooWoo hosts several popular shows at Renegades bar in San Jose, has made cameo appearances in the San Jose Ballet's production of The Nutcracker, and is very excited to be starting this new collaboration with 3Below Theaters. Drag is an often misunderstood and certainly under-represented art form and WooWoo is elated to be included in all of the performing art worlds she loves so much.