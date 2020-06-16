Summer Camps Go Virtual At San Diego Junior Theatre

Virtual Summer Camps, running June 15 - August 28, are now enrolling at San Diego Junior Theatre. Summer camps including singing, acting, dancing, and other specialties via the Zoom platform. Each camp will offer innovative ways for young people to create, interact, and collaborate from a computer or tablet. For more information and a full listing of camps, visit our website.

San Diego Junior Theatre is the oldest youth theatre in the country with the mission of providing engaging innovative, high-quality theatre education and productions for children. Students learn core values of identity, resiliency, responsibility, empathy, and community. The lessons learned serve them for a lifetime of personal and professional enrichment. Junior Theatre alumni attest to the profound impact that the program has had on their careers, regardless of their chosen professions.

"Camp this year is incredibly exciting," says Levi Kaplan, Director of Education at Junior Theatre. "Faced with trying to connect while keeping our distance, our artists are embracing the challenge and saying 'Yes, and...' Creativity will rise to the challenge!"

Summer Camps at Junior Theatre are offered for kids aged 3-18. There are a variety of options for all ages and ability levels-some cover a specific topic or musical, and others provide a general overview of acting, singing, and dancing. There are rotating break schedules and break-out sessions based on camp and grade level. The week's activities will culminate in a virtual version of our "Open Sharing," where parents and family members can see examples of what campers have worked on throughout the week.

For the first time ever, participating at San Diego Junior Theatre is not specific to being geographically located in San Diego. Students have the opportunity to forge lasting friendships with other campers (or families) from around the country. Junior Theatre remains committed to building community in the theatre education process, despite physical distance and uncertain times.

Camp prices range from $100 - $300 and include themes like Monsters & Beasties, Heroes & Villains, Off to Adventureland, and more. For more information and a full listing of camps, visit our website

