Spotlight: TARTUFFE at North Coast Repertory Theatre

Molière’s TARTUFFE EXTENDED TO APRIL 7 “A well-directed production proves that funny never goes out of style. This “Tartuffe” feels very ‘now’ thematically. Baird has fielded a champagne cast for this production, with good work done by all.” — The San Diego Union

Tribune Molière’s TARTUFFE, acknowledged as one of the most enduring comedic masterpieces in the theatrical canon, is given an astonishingly clever translation by two-time Pulitzer Prize poet Richard Wilbur. The charlatan Tartuffe worms his way into a wealthy family causing disruption and pandemonium. This highly satiric comedy skewers religious hypocrisy, deceit, and desire. Lovers of classic theatre will not want to miss this rollicking evening of grace and fun. Directed by Richard Baird Translated into English verse by Richard Wilbur NOW-APRIL 7

Buy tickets here.

North Coast Rep Solana Beach, CA 858-481-1055 This production is made possible in part by the generous support of our lead production sponsor Darlene Marcos Shiley.