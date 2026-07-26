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Spotlight: Scapin at North Coast Repertory Theatre

Don't Miss San Diego's Silliest Comedy of the Summer!

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Spotlight: Scapin at North Coast Repertory Theatre

This high-energy comedy follows Scapin, the world’s greatest con artist, as he manipulates, schemes, and straight-up lies his way through an impossible situation, always one step ahead and turning every problem into a hilarious new opportunity. When two young lovers find themselves up against stubborn, money-minded fathers, Scapin jumps into action with outrageous tricks, bold lies, and comic chaos at every turn. A fresh, modern take on Molière’s beloved farce is packed with mischief, surprises, and nonstop laughs.

This production is made possible in part by the generous support of our lead production sponsor Mary Ann Whittier.

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