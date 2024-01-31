Spotlight: INTIMATE APPERAL at North Coast Rep

North Coast Rep presents INTIMATE APPAREL - love, resilience, and the complexities of the human soul

By: Jan. 31, 2024

Spotlight: INTIMATE APPERAL at North Coast Rep

“Beautifully directed and performances that are finely tuned...a true gem in contemporary theatre, offering a profound and unforgettable theatrical experience.” — BroadwayWorld

INTIMATE APPAREL Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning dramatist Lynn Nottage has stitched together a compelling tale with an array of characters whose intertwining relationships are told with humor, heartbreak, and resiliency. In this deeply affecting story, we are taken into the world of a lonely, talented seamstress, living in a Manhattan boardinghouse in 1905 but dreaming of a more fulfilling life. A powerful American story! By Lynn Nottage Directed by Jasmine Bracey

NOW-FEBRUARY 4




