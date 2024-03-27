Spotlight: A BROADWAY BIRTHDAY: SONDHEIM, LLOYD WEBBER & FRIENDS at Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents A Broadway Birthday: Sondheim, Lloyd Webber, and Friends! Theater pop quiz: Which two famous Broadway composers share a birthday?



This March, we’re honoring both Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Sondheim with a birthday celebration and you’re invited to the party! With an array of Broadway’s brightest stars performing your favorite songs, A Broadway Birthday unites Betty Buckley, Matthew Morrison, Liz Callaway, Alex Joseph Grayson, Aaron Lazar, and Kerry O’Malley in an evening of delightful music.



Without a doubt, this birthday bash will be a gift for every Broadway enthusiast in Southern California—get tickets today!