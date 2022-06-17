Season 41 Announced at North Coast Repertory Theatre

North Coast Repertory Theatre launches Season 41 with a slate of two World Premieres, one West Coast Premiere, and one San Diego Premiere highlighting an engaging, eclectic 2022-2023 seven-play series. Among the offerings are a Tony Award-winning musical, a poignant love story, a murder mystery, a humorous social commentary, a feisty First Lady, a hot torchy musical revue and an uproarious comedy. North Coast Repertory Theatre, a non-profit professional theatre company, has evolved into one of the area's leading performing arts organizations that is recognized for the quality of its work and its commitment to excellence. In a single night, audiences can be transported to a different time and place and be transformed by the experience.

Artistic Director David Ellenstein said that he has selected plays that are passionate, hilarious, heartfelt, unexpected and entertaining. "We believe that our upcoming season will appeal to both our loyal subscribers and a broad spectrum of theatre lovers. We genuinely can say there's something for everyone."

The World Premiere of Annabella in July kicks off Season 41. This comedic fantasy transforms a ski resort during the off-season into a strangely magical environment of self-discovery. Playwright Richard Strand (of last season's smash-hit, Ben Butler) poses questions of identity and perception in this funny and insightful new work. David Ellenstein directs this joyous night of theatre. Runs Sept. 7 through Oct. 2, 2022.

The laughs continue with San Diego's Premiere of Into the Breeches! by George Brant. That time-honored adage, "The Show Must Go On," takes on new meaning in this endearing and moving comedy set at a small American playhouse in 1942. With the actors and director off at war, a group of passionate women face the daunting challenge of preserving the theatre's reputation for mounting outstanding Shakespearean productions. Crammed with laughs and an abundance of visual humor, their fierce determination and unbridled enthusiasm will have audiences cheering as they prove that art and community triumph even in times of peril. Diana Van Fossen directs. Runs Oct.19 - Nov. 13, 2022.

2023 arrives with a sizzling musical revue, Blues in the Night. According to the legendary Billie Holiday, "Blues is to jazz what yeast is to bread." With 26 glorious, hot, torchy songs fueling this revue, a powerful cast of singers plumb the innermost reaches of their hearts, sharing the heartbreak and humor of life and the indomitable will to do more than survive. You'll hear such favorites as "Stompin' at the Savoy," "Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out," and "Wasted Life Blues." Whether you're a novice or die-hard jazz fan, prepare yourself for a thrilling evening you won't soon forget. Sheldon Epps conceived and originally directed, with original vocal arrangements and musical direction by Chapman Roberts, and orchestrations and additional vocal arrangements by Sy Johnson. The current production is helmed by Yvette Freeman. Runs Jan. 11 through Feb. 5, 2023.

In keeping with its commitment to present classic works, North Coast Rep follows with The Cherry Orchard in a version by Jean-Claude van Itallie. Anton Chekhov's beloved masterwork is a rich tapestry of the human condition woven into a humorous and haunting tale. With universal themes of societal upheaval, love, loss, grief, envy, and ambition, the play remains as relevant and powerful today as it was when it first premiered in 1903. Serious theatre-lovers will not want to miss this gripping tale of heightened human drama. David Ellenstein directs. Runs March 1- 26, 2023.

Next up is the World Premiere of Murder on the Links, written and directed by Steven Dietz, who adapted Agatha Christie's novel. Something's afoul on the private golf course at Merlinville-Sur-Mer - namely the body of Hercule Poirot's newest client. The famed Belgian detective is determined to solve the intricate whodunit. Of course, there are the host of usual - and - unusual suspects. A cast of six versatile actors embody myriad characters as they navigate the twists and turns of this lively and fun new adaptation. You won't want to miss a thrilling moment of this comic mystery. Runs April 19 - May 14, 2023.

Warming up the summer season is the West Coast Premiere of Eleanor. While sitting on her favorite park bench in Washington, D.C., Eleanor Roosevelt reveals the many facets of the dynamic and iconic First Lady. Award-winning actor Kandis Chappell portrays the witty, feisty, vulnerable woman who was considered the heart of FDR's presidency. Exploring both the public and private persona of this remarkable woman, Mark St. Germain (Dancing Lessons, Becoming Dr. Ruth, Freud's Last Session) deftly captures the essence of the woman who left an indelible mark on American history. David Ellenstein directs. Runs June 7 - July 2, 2023.

Closing out the 2022-2023 season is Pippin, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson. Winner of five Tony Awards, this dazzling musical explores good and evil, reality and fantasy in a highly theatrical and entertaining style. Pippin, the first son of King Charlemagne, yearns to find passion, adventure, excitement, and meaning. A spectacular troupe of traveling performers takes him on a journey to experience the multiple facets of life. Great music and great fun. Get your tickets now because we have magic to do! Nick DeGruccio directs. Runs July 19 - Aug. 13, 2023.

During the holidays, North Coast Rep reprises the audience favorite, 2 Pianos 4 Hands by Ted Dykstra and Richard Greenblatt. Get ready for an interlude of riotous laughter as Jefferson McDonald and Matthew McGloin, take us on a musical comedic journey about their would-be careers as concert pianists. The talented duo trade stories about piano lessons, pushy parents, and eccentric teachers, all while playing everything from Bach to Billy Joel. This wildly popular show not only hits all the right notes, it tickles the ivories and your funny bone too. Tom Frey stages the piece, which runs Dec. 7, 2022, through Jan. 1, 2023. This show is not part of the regular season. Tickets must be purchased separately.