Scripps Ranch Theatre and Oceanside Theatre Company Present QUIET CROSS - A Live Online Staged Reading

This Thursday, April 2nd at 7:30pm - Scripps Ranch Theatre and Oceanside Theatre Company team up to share a live staged reading of QUIET CROSS, a new play by local playwright Casey Tibbitts.

How To Join In:

1. Download ZOOM for free onto your computer or phone.

2. Join our online ZOOM performance at 7:15pm - this Thursday, April 2nd.

Scripps Ranch Theater and Oceanside Theatre Company co-produce an online staged reading of local playwright Casey Tibbitts' QUIET CROSS, the story of one devout mother's struggle to deal with her family's very skeptical modern views. When crises arise, she finds herself forced to choose between the family she loves and the church she reveres, and to face her own painful past.

SRT Artistic Director, Jill Drexler shared "for the past three seasons we have co-produced one show each season with Oceanside Theatre Company. Sharing talent, resources and extending the reach of the stories we tell has created a wonderful collaborative relationship between the two organizations. Partnering up to continue to share stories creatively was a natural fit." OTC Artistic Director, Ted Leib agreed. "Now is a time for the entire arts community to come together as we all navigate the impact of COVID-19. Sharing QUIET CROSS with our community this Thursday is one way we can reach out to our friends and patrons who have believed in our organizations for so many years."





