Scripps Ranch Theatre Announces LUCKY STIFF A Musical Murder Mystery Co-Production With Oceanside Theatre Company

Scripps Ranch Theatre continues their 43rd Season with their musical production of LUCKY STIFF by Ahrens and Flaherty, running at their theatre on the campus of Alliant Int'l University directed by San Diego veteran director, Kathy Brombacher.

LUCKY STIFF is a co-production between Scripps Ranch Theatre and Oceanside Theatre Company. It previews at Scripps Ranch Theatre on Friday, January 27th, opens Saturday, January 28th and runs through February 19th; Fridays and Saturdays 8pm, Sundays at 2pm. The show then runs at Oceanside Theatre Company from March 3-19th.

Director, Kathy Brombacher shared "What a pleasure to return to the Scripps Ranch Theatre and to Oceanside Theatre Company with a co-production of one of my favorite musical theatre farces: LUCKY STIFF! This little musical theatre wonder has comedy, mystery, romance and a trip to Monte Carlo wrapped up with a splendid musical theatre score written by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, authors of "ANASTASIA", "RAGTIME THE MUSICAL" AND "ONCE ON THIS ISLAND".

At its heart LUCKY STIFF is crazy, zany fun! The cast of this comedy is whipping up comic songs and scenes to delight any audience under the musical direction and guidance of Dr. Terry O'Donnell, and the stage comes to life with dances created by Valerie Clark. Eleven gifted actors create the vocal storytelling and madcap chases with skill and professional talent. It's been a time of joyful collaboration in the rehearsal studio and with the talented scenic, props and costume designers!

It's a great time of year for a comedy, so bring your sense of humor and enjoy LUCKY STIFF with two theatre companies in the New Year!"

Harry receives the unexpected news that he has inherited a fortune from his late Uncle Anthony, on the condition that he takes Anthony's dead body on a special trip to Monte Carlo. If Harry fails, the money will go to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn. However, also hot on the tail of Uncle Anthony's money is Rita, Anthony's lover with whom he embezzled $6 million behind her husband's back. And hot on Rita's trail is her brother Vinnie, who has been blamed for the crime! With mistaken identities, love interests, disguises, farcical chases, and an omnipresent corpse, Lucky Stiff is an offbeat musical murder mystery. This life-affirming musical will keep you entertained and enthralled as the story of a dead man's holiday is played out in front of your eyes.

The cast includes talented San Diego actors Kenny Bordieri, Beatrice Crosbie, Kelly Derouin, Bob Himlin, Cody Ingram, Ralph Johnson, Ted Leib, Bryce Nicastro, Olivia Pence, Audrey Ward and Erica Marie Weisz.

Scripps Ranch Theatre is located on the campus of Alliant International University. Performances run from January 27th to February 19th on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. To reserve seats for Lucky Stiff you can contact Patron Services Manager Dani DeCarlo at the box office at (858) 395-0573 or online at www.scrippsranchtheatre.org.