San José Chamber Orchestra Presents HAPPY NEW YEAR 2022

San José Chamber Orchestra (SJCO) will present Happy New Year 2022 (A Sunday Salon like no other!), featuring Jon Nakamatsu, Jon Manasse and Alec Manasse. The performance is on Sunday January 2, 2022 at 3 pm at St Francis Episcopal Church, 1025 Pine Avenue, San José 95125.

With: Music by Chopin, Krommer, Jessie Montgomery, Mozart, Prokofiev, Gershwin and Michael Touchi

Conductor: Barbara Day Turner

Guest Artists: Jon Nakamatsu, pianist; Jon Manasse and Alec Manasse, clarinetists.

Age 22 and under all seats $15. Proof of vaccination and masks required. No tickets sold at the door.

Tickets and information: sjco.org or 408 295-4416