San Diego Theatres Promotes Brendan Farley To Vice President Of Operations

San Diego Theatres promoted Brendan Farley, former Director of Operations, to Vice President of Operations. Farley will oversee the Operations Department and directly work with the Diego Theatres team to curate moments that matter for the Balboa and Civic Theatre stakeholders.

With 30 years in the performing arts industry, Farley is an expert in all the complexities necessary to curate memorable moments.

"I want to tap into that creative voice and spirit within the industry to express passion for the experience people get to have when they come to the theatre. I want to tie this creativity into the corporate vision of creating moments that matter while keeping traditional practices in the forefront of making decisions and adjustments".

Farley's leadership style incorporates a bottom-up structure, allowing the employees in the forefront of venue management and those who directly interact with clients to be the foundation of corporate decisions. Farley plans to build on the current success of San Diego Theatres as a venue management organization with open collaboration, participation and transparency to creatively foster growth with event partners, stakeholders and employees.

"We are extremely grateful for Brendan's tireless work the past 6 years and I look forward to his unique perspective to guide our incredible team," said Carol Wallace, CEO of San Diego Theatres.

Initially, onboarding the San Diego Theatres team as Director of Operations, Farley managed the Front of House and Food and Beverage programs as well as the Public Safety, Production, and Engineering departments.

After graduating Ithaca College with a degree in acting, Farley launched his career in performing arts as an actor and technician in New York and Chicago theatres. Farley began venue management at Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT in 1998 where he progressed from Shop Foreman to Technical Director and eventually Director of Systems and Production. Farley's well-rounded background will allow him to effectively manage complex events and the diverse team at San Diego Theatres.