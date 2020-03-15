San Diego Theatres Announces Postponements and Cancellations

San Diego Theatres has released the following statement regarding upcoming performance postponements and cancellations:

To our Guests & Friends of San Diego Theatres:

We wanted to share an important message with you from the team here at San Diego Theatres.

In collaboration with our clients and partners, events at San Diego Theatres are being rescheduled, postponed, or canceled through Mid-April. This includes Disney's Frozen presented by Broadway San Diego, which is being postponed to a date that is yet to be determined.

San Diego Theatres manages and operates both the Civic Theatre and the Balboa Theatre. You're receiving this email because you have subscribed to receive the latest news and updates on events coming to our stage.

This is a difficult decision made by our performing arts community, but aligns with the recommendations set by California Governor Gavin Newsom and the requirements from County of San Diego Public Health Officers due to the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19).

We understand you may have questions. Please be aware that we are responding to a high volume of emails and calls and your inquiry may take longer than normal to answer. We appreciate your patience and understanding.

Purchased tickets for all performances of Disney's Frozen, presented by Broadway San Diego, scheduled from March 26 - April 12 will automatically be refunded from the point of purchase to the original method of payment.

If you are a season ticket holder with Broadway San Diego, please call: 888.937.8995Hours: Monday - Friday, 8AM - 6PM, Saturday 10AM - 4PM

If you purchased tickets for Frozen or any other performances between now and Mid-April through San Diego Theatres, contact us at: 619.570.1100Hours: Monday - Friday, 10AM - 5PMYou may also email us: Ticketing@SanDiegoTheatres.org San Diego Theatres' highest priority is you.





We are committed to the health and safety of our community.